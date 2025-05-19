Royals vs. Giants Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Monday, May 19
The Kansas City Royals and San Francisco Giants are set to face each other in an interleague series between two teams who are trying to keep pace in their respective divisions. The Royals sit 5.5 games back from the Tigers in the AL Central and the Giants are one game back from the Dodgers in the NL West.
Let's take a look at the odds for tonight's series opener.
Royals vs. Giants Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Royals +1.5 (-200)
- Giants -1.5 (+164)
Moneyline
- Royals +108
- Giants -126
Total
- 7.5 (Over -102/Under -120)
Royals vs. Giants How to Watch
- Date: Monday, May 19
- Game Time: 9:45 PM EST
- Venue: Oracle Park
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City, NBCS BA, MLBN (out-of-market only)
- Royals Record: 26-22
- Giants Record: 28-19
Royals vs. Giants Probable Pitchers
- Kansas City: Kris Bubic, LHP - (4-2, 1.66 ERA)
- San Francisco: Robbie Ray, LHP - (6-0, 3.04 ERA)
Royals vs. Giants Best Prop Bet
- Robbie Ray UNDER 5.5 Strikeouts (-110) via BetMGM
The Royals have shown some fantastic plate discipline when taking on left-handed pitchers this season. They have struck out on just 18.9% of plate appearances against lefties, the second best mark in the Majors. While I have no doubt Robbie Ray will put up another strong performance, he may struggle to get six or more strikeouts against the Royals' bats.
Royals vs. Giants Prediction and Pick
In today's edition of Walk-Off Wagers, I broke down why I'm backing the UNDER in tonight's interleague action:
We're in for a pitcher's duel in San Francisco tonight. Kris Bubic (1.66 ERA) of the Royals is set to take on Robbie Ray (3.04 ERA) of the Giants in a battle of lefties. I've already bet on Bubic to win the AL Cy Young, and I'm a big believer in him having a career year.
Both offenses have struggled against lefties this season as well, ranking 16th and 26th in OPS when facing left-handed starters. The Royals see their OPS dip from .672 to .610 against lefties and the Giants' drops from .716 to .664.
As a cherry on top, both bullpens have been some of the best in the Majors. The Giants have the lowest bullpen ERA amongst all teams at 2.51and the Royals come in at sixth at 3.19.
Take the UNDER in this interleague showdown.
Pick: UNDER 7 (-102)
Create a new FanDuel Sportsbook account, and you can get $200 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager. Download the FanDuel app and deposit a minimum of $5 to claim your new-user bonus today.
If you’re located in AZ, CO, KS, NC, or TN, you can bet $5 and get a $200 bonus regardless of the outcome of your initial wager.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!