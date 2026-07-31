Royals vs. Rockies Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, July 31

We can confidently say at this point of the season that the Kansas City Royals and Colorado Rockies will miss the postseason this year. With that being said, it doesn't mean we can't try to make a few bucks betting on their weekend series.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bets for tonight's interleague series opener.

Royals vs. Rockies Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run line

Royals -1.5 (+130)

Rockies +1.5 (-156)

Moneyline

Royals -106

Rockies -102

Total

OVER 11.5 (+102)

UNDER 11.5 (-124)

Royals vs. Rockies Probable Pitchers

Kansas City: Michael Wacha, RHP (5-7, 3.60 ERA)

Colorado: Tomoyuki Sugano, RHP (10-4, 4.69 ERA)

Royals vs. Rockies How to Watch

Date: Friday, July 31

Time: 8:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Coors Field

How to Watch (TV): Rockies.TV, Royals.TV

Royals record: 46-64

Rockies record: 42-67

Royals vs. Rockies Best MLB Prop Bet

In today's edition of Daily Dinger, I made the case for betting on Carter Jensen to hit a home run for the Royals:

Tomoyuki Sugano gets the start for the Rockies, who have allowed 1.9 home runs per nine innings pitched, which is the 13th-highest rate in the Majors amongst pitchers who have 60+ innings pitched this season. That, paired with tonight's game taking place at Coors Field, means there are some members of the Royals with a great chance to hit a home run.

The player I'm going to target is Carter Jensen. He has 14 home runs already this season, the third-most on the Royals. Let's see if he can hit his 15th tonight.

Royals vs. Rockies Prediction and Best Bet

The Royals' offense has been playing some of the best baseball they've played this season lately. Unfortunately, it's too little too late, but they have a solid OPS of .723 when a wRC+ over the past 30 days. The Rockies have a wRC+ of 88 in that same time frame.

Not only has the Royals' offense been better, but I trust Michael Wacha (3.60 ERA) much more than Tomoyuki Sugano (4.69 ERA).

With the Royals having the advantage both with offense and starting pitching, I'll back them as a slight road underdog in Colorado.

Pick: Royals -106 via FanDuel

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