Royals vs. Yankees Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Monday, Sept. 9 (Can Bettors Trust NY?)
The New York Yankees are clinging to a half-game lead in the AL East standings heading into Monday’s matchup at Yankee Stadium against the Kansas City Royals.
After a brutal start to September, the Royals have won four games in a row to put them back in the mix for the AL Central title, sitting just 2.5 games back of the Cleveland Guardians. So, this is a big game for two teams that are expected to be in the playoffs in 2024.
New York is sending lefty Carlos Rodon to the mound, and he’ll look to build on a strong outing his last time out where he allowed just one hit across six innings of work. Earlier this season, Rodon pitched seven innings of one-run, five-hit ball against these Royals.
Let’s break down the odds, probable pitchers and my prediction for Monday’s matchup.
Royals vs. Yankees Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Royals +1.5 (-135)
- Yankees -1.5 (+114)
Moneyline
- Royals: +154
- Yankees: -185
Total
- 8.5 (Over -102/Under -118)
Royals vs. Yankees Probable Pitchers
- Kansas City: Brady Singer (9-10, 3.35 ERA)
- New York: Carlos Rodon (14-9, 4.19 ERA)
Royals vs. Yankees How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Sept. 9
- Time: 7:05 p.m. EST
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Kansas City, YES Network
- Royals record: 79-65
- Yankees record: 82-61
Royals vs. Yankees Key Players to Watch
Kansas City Royals
Salvador Perez: This is a great matchup for Royals catcher Salvador Perez, who faced Rodon quite a bit during the lefty’s time with the Chicago White Sox. Perez is 10-for-23 (.435) in his career against Rodon, smacking two home runs in the process. This season, Perez has dominated left-handed pitching, posting a slash line of .303/.356/.533 in just 122 at bats. He could be a sneaky prop bet pick on Monday.
New York Yankees
Carlos Rodon: June was a brutal month for Rodon. But he’s really rebounded since, posting a 3.84 ERA over his last 11 starts. The Yankees are just 5-6 in those outings, but Rodon has turned in three starts in his last five where he’s given up one or fewer earned runs. Can he shut down the Royals on Monday?
Royals vs. Yankees Prediction and Pick
This is a pretty even pitching matchup, even though Singer has better season-long numbers entering Monday.
The problem? The Royals righty has struggled since the start of August, leading the team to a 1-5 record in six starts while seeing his ERA jump from 2.88 to 3.35.
It’s not a massive jump, but Singer has allowed four or more earned runs in three of those six outings.
That could spell trouble on the road against the Yankees, who are six games over .500 at home and have actually played well against teams above .500 on the season. Meanwhile, the Royals are a much worse team on the road (one game under) than they are at home (15 games over .500).
Rodon shut down Kansas City the first time he faced them this season, and he has turned in a few good starts over the last month. Whether or not the Yankees bullpen can hold up is another thing after it blew Rodon’s last start against Texas.
Ultimately, I lean with the Yanks at home in this one. Singer’s road ERA is 3.95 – much higher than his ERA at home (2.90) – and his WHIP jumps from 1.11 at home to 1.40 on the road.
New York should be able to handle this game as a favorite.
Pick: Yankees Moneyline (-185)
