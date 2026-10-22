Rutgers vs. Northwestern Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 8

The No. 24 ranked Northwestern Wildcats host the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in a Big Ten battle on Saturday afternoon.

Northwestern is 5-1 on the season, including 4-0 at home, with its only loss coming by six points as +20.5 underdogs at Indiana. The Wildcats bounced back from that one with a 34-13 blowout of Penn State before taking care of business against Ball State and Michigan State.

Rutgers has been a bit up and down this season, but the Scarlet Knights are coming off an upset win at Maryland last week.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Week 8 matchup.

Rutgers vs. Northwestern Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Rutgers +16.5 (-112)

Northwestern -16.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Rutgers: +550

Northwestern: -800

Total

58.5 (Over -102/Under -118)

Rutgers vs. Northwestern How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Oct. 24

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Ryan Field

How to Watch (TV): Peacock

Rutgers record: 2-4

Northwestern record: 5-1

Rutgers vs. Northwestern Key Players to Watch

Aidan Chiles, Quarterback, Northwestern Wildcats

Aidan Chiles is enjoying his first year at Northwestern. The senior quarterback started his collegiate career at Oregon State before spending the last two seasons as Michigan State’s starter.

Chiles threw for 1,392 yards and 10 touchdowns in nine games last year with the Spartans, and has already eclipsed that with 1,398 passing yards through six games this year. He’s completing passes at a 70.5% rate, with nine touchdowns and no interceptions through his first six contests.

The senior is also a dual threat, as he’s run for seven touchdowns already this season. That’s one more than the six he ran for in eight games last year.

Look for Chiles to continue to lead the way at home against Rutgers.

Rutgers vs. Northwestern Prediction and Pick

It’s a high total this week at Northwestern, and I still like the OVER.

Both of these teams can score the football. Rutgers has scored at least 21 points in five of six games, including putting up 37 last week at Maryland. They even managed 15 points as big home underdogs against Indiana.

Northwestern was held to just 24 points last week at Michigan State, but the Wildcats are poised to bounce back at home. They had scored 45 against Ball State and 34 against Penn State in their previous two contests.

Rutgers has gone OVER in five of six games, with Northwestern cashing the OVER in four of its six games. I think those trends continue this week.

Pick: OVER 58.5 (-102)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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