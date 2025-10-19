Saints vs. Bears Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 7
The New Orleans Saints are still seeking their second win of the season, and now they're set as road underdogs against a Chicago Bears team that's on a three-game winning streak.
In this week's edition of the NFL Upset Pick roundtable, I broke down why I like the Saints to take down the Bears as underdogs. In this article, I'm going to break down a few player props that I also like for this NFC showdown.
Saints vs. Bears Best NFL Prop Bets
- Alvin Kamara OVER 44.5 Rushing Yards (-118) via BetMGM
- D'Andre Swift UNDER 52.5 Rushing Yards (-110) via BetMGM
- Taysom Hill Anytime Touchdown (+240) via FanDuel
Alvin Kamara OVER 44.5 Rushing Yards (-118)
In this week's edition of the Player Prop Countdown, I wrote about why Alvin Kamara to go over his rushing yards total is my No. 7 player prop for this week:
The Bears' defense has struggled to stop the run this season. They have the second-highest opponent yards per carry, giving up 5.7 yards per rush. Let's try to take advantage of that by betting on Saints' running back Alvin Kamara to go over his rushing yards total of 45.5. Kamara has had double-digit carries in five of his six games this season.
D'Andre Swift UNDER 52.5 Rushing Yards (-110)
The biggest strength of the Saints' defense has been their ability to stop the run. They have allowed just 3.8 yards per carry, which is the seventh-best mark in the league. They also rank fifth in opponent rush EPA. With that in mind, let's bet the under on D'Andre Swift's rushing yards total. He has failed to reach 40 yards in two of their last three games.
Taysom Hill Anytime Touchdown (+240)
The Saints have gotten back to using Taysom Hill in their offense, including scoring a touchdown for them against the Patriots last week. If they continue to use Hill in goalline packages, he's going to be a great touchdown bet moving forward.
As a new BetMGM user, you can now claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you create an account using BetMGM bonus code SI1500, deposit at least $10, and place a real money wager. If you lose your bet, BetMGM will return your entire stake as bonus bets, up to $1,500.
Are you in MI, NJ, PA, or WV? If so, you can bet $10 and receive $150 in bonus bets from BetMGM if you win.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!