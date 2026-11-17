The Chicago Bears return from their bye week to host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday afternoon.

The Bears entered their bye on a four-game winning streak, including an upset win in Seattle.

Meanwhile, the Saints have alternated wins and losses in their last four games following a three-game losing streak. They fell 20-17 at home to the Panthers last week.

Chicago beat the Saints 26-14 last year at Soldier Field.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 11.

Saints vs. Bears Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Saints +11.5 (-108)

Bears -11.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Saints: +500

Bears: -700

Total

48.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Saints vs. Bears How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 22

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Soldier Field

How to Watch (TV): FOX

Saints record: 3-6

Bears record: 7-2

Saints vs. Bears Betting Trends

The Saints are 3-6 against the spread this season.

The Bears are 6-3 against the spread this season.

The OVER is 5-4 in the Saints' games this season.

The OVER is 5-4 in the Bears' games this season.

Saints vs. Bears Injury Reports

Saints Injury Report

Erik McCoy – Doubtful

Taliese Fuaga – Doubtful

CJ Donaldson – Questionable

Asim Richards – Questionable

Pete Werner – Questionable

Bears Injury Report

Luther Burden III – Questionable

Kyle Monangi – Questionable

Tyrique Stevenson Sr. – Questionable

Malik Muhammad II – Questionable

Saints vs. Bears Key Player to Watch

Caleb Williams, Quarterback, Chicago Bears

Caleb Williams had one of his worst games of the season last time out against Tampa Bay. He completed 22 of 37 passes for 279 yards and two touchdowns, but also threw four interceptions, allowing the Bucs to stay in the game.

Williams has now had a week off to rest up and prepare for this matchup against the Saints, a team that has allowed 231 passing yards and 26.2 points per game this season. However, he completed just 15 of 26 passes for 172 yards and an interception in last year’s win over New Orleans.

Saints vs. Bears Prediction and Pick

The only thing giving me pause from fully backing the Saints is that the Bears are coming off their bye week. That always makes me hesitate, but I think New Orleans has what it takes to keep this a single-digit game.

A look at the Saints’ 3-6 record both overall and more so against the spread paints an ugly picture. However, they’ve kept five of their six losses within 10 points, only losing by 21 to the Falcons in Week 4.

In fact, New Orleans gave the Lions a scare in Week 1 as +7.5 road underdogs, then beat the Ravens outright as +8.5 dogs in Baltimore the next week.

Pick: Saints +11.5 (-108)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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