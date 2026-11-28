The Cincinnati Bengals are coming off a tough loss to the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football, but are in a great bounce-back spot against the New Orleans Saints in Week 12.

The Saints are still alive in the NFC South, but they can ill-afford another loss if they want to keep any playoff hopes alive. You can find my best bet for this game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, you'll find three of my favorite player props for this interconference showdown.

Saints vs. Bengals Best NFL Prop Bets

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Joe Burrow OVER 294.5 Pass Yards (-114)

Tee Higgins OVER 68.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Juwan Johnson Anytime Touchdown (+420)

Joe Burrow OVER 294.5 Pass Yards (-114)

The Bengals may have lost on Monday night, but Joe Burrow still managed to rack up 300 yards through the air. He's now averaging 309.5 passing yards per game this season, and I don't envision the Saints' defense being able to slow them down. The Saints rank 22nd in opponent dropback success rate and 21st in opponent dropback EPA. I expect Burrow to have a big bounce-back performance on Sunday.

Tee Higgins OVER 68.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Ja'Marr Chase's odds in the betting market are all far shorter than Tee Higgins', but Higgins has put up extremely similar numbers this season. In fact, he's averaging more yards per reception at 15.8 yards per catch and 86.7 yards per game. Despite that being the case, his receiving yards total is 18 yards lower than his season average. For that reason, I'm going to invest in some Higgins stock ahead of Sunday's game against the Saints.

Juwan Johnson Anytime Touchdown (+420)

One of the Bengals' biggest weaknesses is their inability to defend opposing tight ends. They have allowed 751 receiving yards to opposing tight ends this season, which is the second-most in the NFL. That could set up Juwan Johnson for a big game on Sunday. He already has four touchdowns this season, so let's bet on him to score a fifth touchdown in this game.

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