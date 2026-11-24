The Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football, and now they'll return home on a short week to host the 3-7 New Orleans Saints in what should be a great bounce back spot for Joe Burrow and Co.

The Saints are 3-7 on the season, but are still very much alive in the race for the NFC South, sitting two games back from the Carolina Panthers. As bad as their season has been, they still have time to turn things around.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Week 12 matchup.

Saints vs. Bengals Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Saints +10 (-110)

Bengals -10 (-109)

Moneyline

Saints +472

Bengals -650

Total

OVER 50.5 (-107)

UNDER 50.5 (-112)

Saints vs. Bengals How to Watch

Date: Sunday, November 29

Time: 1 pm ET

Venue: Paycor Stadium

How to Watch (TV): CBS

Saints record: 3-7

Bengals record: 7-3

Saints vs. Bengals Betting Trends

Bengals are 4-1 against the spread in the last five meetings between these two teams

Saints are 2-6 against the spread in their last eight games

The UNDER is 3-1 in the Saints' last four games

Bengals are 4-2 against the spread in their last six games

The OVER is 4-2 in the Bengals' last six games

Saints vs. Bengals Injury Reports

Saints Injury Report

Asim Richards, OT - Doubtful

Pete Werner, LB - Questionable

Erik McCoy, C - Questionable

Martin Emerson Jr., CB - Questionable

Talliese Fuaga, OT - Questionable

Bengals Injury Report

Dalton Risner, G - Questionable

Kyle Dugger, S - Questionable

Jalen Davis, CB - IR-R

Andrei Iosivas, WR - IR-R

Oren Burks, LB - IR

Saints vs. Bengals Key Player to Watch

Joe Burrow, QB - Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow entered Week 11 as the outright favorite to be named NFL MVP, but after a less-than-stellar performance against the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football, resulting in a loss, he has fallen to second on the odds list behind San Francisco 49ers quarterback, Brock Purdy. The good news is that he has a favorable matchup ahead of him on Sunday. Burrow has completed 74.2% of passes for 3,095 yards, 29 touchdowns, and six interceptions.

Saints vs. Bengals Prediction and Best Bet

In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I wrote about why I'm willing to lay the points on the Bengals:

The Saints found a way to cover the spread against the Bears this past week, but I don't expect that to continue. Despite having one of the easiest schedules in the league so far this season, they rank 23rd in both EPA per play and opponent EPA per play. They're also 26th in both success rate and opponent success rate.

Now, they have to take on a Bengals team that's not only the best offense in football, but they're also one of the healthier teams in the league heading into Thanksgiving week. I'm still convinced their defense is also a lot better than they get credit for, and they have a top 10 pass-rush, which is going to wreak havoc against the Saints' offensive line.

I'm not afraid to lay the points on the Bengals.

Pick: Bengals -10 (-109) via DraftKings

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