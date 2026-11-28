The Cincinnati Bengals were looking like the hottest team in the NFL until they came up short to the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football.

The good news is that they're still leading the AFC North at 7-3 and are in a great spot to bounce back when they host the 3-7 New Orleans Saints in Week 12 action.

The Saints are going to be desperate for a win, as a victory and a Carolina Panthers loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night would bring them within a game of the NFC South lead.

Let's dive into the latest odds for this game and then I'll predict the final score.

Saints vs. Bengals Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Saints +10 (-113)

Bengals -10 (-106)

Moneyline

Saints +423

Bengals -562

Total

OVER 49.5 (-106)

UNDER 49.5 (-113)

The odds have moved slightly towards the Saints compared to earlier in the week. The spread remains at 10, but the juice has moved from -110 to -113. The moneyline odds have also shrunk from +472 to +423. The total has dropped a point from 50.5 to 49.5.

Saints vs. Bengals Final Score Prediction

In the Week 12 edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I broke down why I'm betting on the Bengals to win and cover the 10-point spread:

The Saints found a way to cover the spread against the Bears this past week, but I don't expect that to continue. Despite having one of the easiest schedules in the league so far this season, they rank 23rd in both EPA per play and opponent EPA per play. They're also 26th in both success rate and opponent success rate.

Now, they have to take on a Bengals team that's not only the best offense in football, but they're also one of the healthier teams in the league heading into Thanksgiving week. I'm still convinced their defense is also a lot better than they get credit for, and they have a top 10 pass-rush, which is going to wreak havoc against the Saints' offensive line.

I'm not afraid to lay the points on the Bengals.

In terms of the total, I'm going to bet the over. I don't think the Saints will have to score much for this game to go over, as the Bengals' offense may be in for one of its best performances of the season. If the Saints can find a way to score even just a couple of touchdowns, expect this game to go over the total.

Final score prediction: Saints 20, Bengals 38

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