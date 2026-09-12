Saints vs. Lions Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 1 (Goff Is Golden)

The Detroit Lions look to defend home field when they host the New Orleans Saints in Week 1, and the oddsmakers expect them to do just that as touchdown favorites to open the season.

The total is also set at a high 50.5, so there should be plenty of offense in this one.

Let’s take a look at a few prop picks, including an anytime touchdown scorer, for Saints vs. Lions on Sunday, Sept. 13.

Best NFL Prop Bets for Saints vs. Lions

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jared Goff Passing Completions OVER 23.5 (-110)

Amon-Ra St. Brown Anytime Touchdown (+100)

Tyler Shough OVER 0.5 Interceptions (-117)

Jared Goff Passing Completions OVER 23.5 (-110)

Jared Goff put together a strong season last year despite Detroit’s 9-8 record. He threw for over 4,500 yards once again, with 34 touchdown passes and just eight interceptions.

The Lions have a good opportunity to put up a big performance in Week 1 against a team like the Saints with Goff leading the way.

There is some risk here of the Lions taking a big lead in the first half and leaning on the running game after that, but they should look to give Goff plenty of opportunities in his first action of the season.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Anytime Touchdown (+100)

Amon-Ra St. Brown hauled in nearly a third of Goff’s 34 touchdown passes, with 11 scores through the air. It was the third straight season with double-digit touchdown catches for St. Brown, who now has 33 scores in his last three years.

The Lions wide receiver scored in seven of 17 games last season, including three of his first four. I’ll take this even-money price for St. Brown to find paydirt in Week 1.

Tyler Shough OVER 0.5 Interceptions (-117)

Tyler Shough actually took care of the football better than you might expect last season, with just six interceptions in 11 games (nine starts).

However, in a Week 1 matchup where the Saints are likely to be playing from behind, the Lions will have plenty of opportunities to pick off a pass after they racked up 13 interceptions last season.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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