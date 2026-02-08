Is Sam Darnold Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Seahawks vs. Patriots in Super Bowl 60)
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold has dealt with an oblique injury in the playoffs this season, but he is good to go for Super Bowl LX against the New England Patriots.
Darnold was upgraded to a full participant in practice on Thursday and Friday this week, and he doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game. The Seahawks quarterback has led the team to two playoff wins despite his oblique issue.
While Darnold wasn't asked to do much in the divisional round against the San Francisco 49ers (he threw for just 124 yards on 17 attempts), he proved that he's still feeling pretty healthy against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game.
Darnold completed 25 of his 36 pass attempts for 346 yards and three scores in a four-point Seattle win. He's looking to build on a strong regular season where he threw for 4,048 yards, 25 scores and 14 interceptions while leading Seattle to a 14-3 record.
Oddsmakers have set the Seahawks as 4.5-point favorites in this Super Bowl matchup, and Darnold's oblique injury has not impacted the odds at all. In fact, Seattle opened as a 3.5-point favorite before the odds quickly shifted to 4.5 early last week.
Here's a look at how to bet on Darnold in the prop market on Super Bowl Sunday.
Best Sam Darnold Prop Bet vs. Patriots in Super Bowl LX
Sam Darnold Most Passing Yards (-128) via Caesars
Earlier this week, SI's NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan shared 60 bets to make for Super Bowl 60, and he's eyeing Darnold to outshine Drake Maye in one major category:
Maye is averaging only 177.66 passing yards per game in the playoffs, and things won't get easier for him against this Seahawks secondary. Sam Darnold has better offensive weapons and gets to face a worse secondary. -128 is more than a fair price on this bet.
So far in the playoffs, Darnold has thrown for 124 and 346 yards, but it's worth noting that his 124-yard game came in a 41-6 win where he attempted just 17 passes.
With Sunday's game expected to be much closer, Darnold could lead the way for the Seattle offense with his arm.
