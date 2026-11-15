Is Sam Darnold Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Seahawks vs. Raiders in NFL Week 10)

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (quad, ribs) has been ruled out for the second straight game on Sunday, putting Drew Lock back under center for the defending champs.

Darnold missed most of Week 1 and all of Week 2 with a glute injury earlier this season, and he was injured again in Week 8. Despite that, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald believes that Darnold will be able to play after the team's Week 11 bye.

Macdonald: Seahawks believe Sam Darnold (quad, ribs) will be able to play coming out of the bye week in Week 12. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 9, 2026

Seattle is just 5-4 and fighting for a playoff spot in the NFC. so it's certainly hoping that Darnold can return sooner rather than later. The Seahawks have two key games down the stretch against the Los Angeles Rams (Weeks 16 and 18) that could ultimately decide their playoff fate, and it appears the starting quarterback will be available for both.

Darnold has not played great this season, leading Seattle to 3-4 record in his seven starts (2-4 in the games he also finished) while completing just 60.2 percent of his passes for 1,478 yards, 10 scores and nine interceptions.

Lock is making his third start of the season in Week 10, but he isn't healthy either. The backup quarterback is off the injury report, but he has missed practice time with elbow and oblique injuries. If Lock gets banged up on Sunday, second-year quarterback Jalen Milroe is next in line to take snaps at quarterback.

In three appearances in 2026, Lock has outplayed Darnold, completing 71.1 percent of his passes for 597 yards five scores and no picks. However, both of his starts have come against a struggling Arizona team.

DraftKings Sportsbook has kept the Seahawks as 6.5-point favorites in Week 10, as they're taking on a Raiders defense that is dead last in EPA/Play this season. Las Vegas is also starting a rookie -- No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza -- for the first time in 2026. So, the Seattle defense could have a big day to lead the team to a win.

It'll be interesting to see if Seattle has an update on Darnold's status during the bye week as it prepares for a Week 12 matchup with the division-leading San Francisco 49ers.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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