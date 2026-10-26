Is Saquon Barkley Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Cowboys vs. Eagles in NFL Week 7)

Philadelphia Eagles star running back Saquon Barkley has missed back-to-back games with a hamstring injury, and he's officially questionable for Week 7 against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football.

Barkley was able to practice this week, and according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, he is expected to suit up on Monday.

DeVonta Smith is out, while Saquon Barkley is questionable but expected to play. https://t.co/4D0UVdTw36 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 24, 2026

That's great news for the Eagles, as they're looking to get back in the mix to win the NFC East and a win over Dallas would put them one game under .500 in 2026. With Jalen Hurts out for the season, the Eagles are going to look more to Barkley to carry this offense with Tanner McKee under center.

This season, Barkley has appeared in four games, but he's played very limited snaps in two of them due to a stinger in Week 2 and his hamstring injury in Week 4.

The star running back has 36 carries for 182 yards (5.1 yards per carry) and four catches (on seven targets) for eight yards.

The Eagles have backups Tank Bigsby and Will Shipley on injured reserve, so Barkley -- if he plays -- will be backed up by Dameon Pierce, who had a lead role for Philly in Week 6. The Eagles are set as underdogs at home in this matchup even with Barkley reportedly in line to play.

Here's a look at my favorite prop bet for the veteran running back in Week 7.

Best Saquon Barkley Prop Bet vs. Cowboys in NFL Week 7

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Saquon Barkley UNDER 17.5 Rush Attempts (-126)

Barkley hasn't picked up 16 carries in a single game this season, so asking him to run the ball 18 times against Dallas after dealing with a soft-tissue injury may be a stretch.

Philly is lacking offensive weapons in Week 7, but Barkley is too valuable to rush back into action, especially since Dallas is much worse against the pass (32nd in EPA/Pass) than the run (23rd in EPA/Rush).

I expect Barkley to be heavily involved, but he played less than 75 percent of the offensive snaps in both of his full games without an injury this season. I think Barkley may handle 18 total touches, but I'm not sold that they'll all come on the ground.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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