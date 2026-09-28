Is Saquon Barkley Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Eagles vs. Bears in NFL Week 3)

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley suffered a stinger in Week 2 against the Tennessee Titans, limiting him to just 15.8 percent of the Eagles' offensive snaps.

Barkley did return to the game despite the injury, and he's officially off the injury report for Monday night's showdown with the Chicago Bears.

Saquon Barkley (stinger) officially not listed on injury report for Week 3. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) September 26, 2026

Tank Bigsby and Will Shipley filled in for Barkley in Week 2, and the Eagles ended up coming away with a late victory over a shaky Titans team. Now, Philly is a road favorite in Week 3 with the Bears down starting quarterback Caleb Williams (hamstring).

Barkley should play a bigger role in this game, as he appeared in 70.9 percent of Philly's offensive snaps in Week 1. This season, the veteran running back has 19 carries for 92 yards (4.8 yards per carry) and two catches for eight yards.

He has yet to find the end zone in the 2026 campaign.

With Barkley set to play on Monday, here's a look at how I'm betting on him in the prop market vs. Chicago.

Best Saquon Barkley Prop Bet vs. Bears

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Saquon Barkley OVER 71.5 Rushing Yards (-112)

Barkley needed just 15 carries in Week 1 to pick up 83 rushing yards, and he actually has a pretty favorable matchup on Monday night.

Chicago is in the middle of the pack in EPA/Rush this season, but it's allowing 4.9 yards per game (29th in the NFL) through two weeks. So, Barkley may find a little more running room than he did against Washington and Tennessee to open the season.

Last week, the star back played less than 20 percent of the Eagles' offensive snaps, so it's hard to put too much stock into that showing. Since he's off the injury report, he should be able to return to his normal workload on Monday night.

The Bears have given up 244 rushing yards in two games this seasom, making this number extremely achievable for the Eagles star in Week 3.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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