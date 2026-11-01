Is Saquon Barkley Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Eagles vs. Commanders in NFL Week 8)

Philadelphia Eagles star running back Saquon Barkley (hamstring, back) returned from a two-game absence to play in the team's Week 7 loss against the Dallas Cowboys.

Barkley played just 15.2 percent of the team's offensive snaps in that matchup, and he proceeded to miss multiple days of practice in the lead up to Sunday night's showdown with the Washington Commanders.

Yet, Barkley is off the injury report and expected to play against Washington after participating in Friday's practice. The star running back will need to "manage" his injuries during the game, which could lead to a smaller snap share like he played in Week 7.

Saquon Barkley says he hopes to play on Sunday, per @DZangaroNBCS



“He’ll need to manage his injuries in the game.” — SleeperNFL (@SleeperNFL) October 30, 2026

Still, Barkley's presence is a major boost for a Philadelphia offense that won't have star receiver DeVonta Smith on Sunday. The Eagles are also without starting quarterback Jalen Hurts (blood clots) for the rest of the regular season, forcing backup Tanner McKee into a starting role.

Through four appearances this season, Barkley has 43 carries for 244 yards and a score, catching six of his nine targets for 17 yards. He's averaging 5.7 yards per carry, showing that he can still be one of the best backs in the league when on the field.

Here's a look at how I'm betting on the Eagles star in the prop market, even though he'll probably play a smaller role than usual on Sunday.

Best Saquon Barkley Prop Bet vs. Commanders in NFL Week 8

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Saquon Barkley Anytime TD (+130)

Washington is 31st in the NFL in EPA/Rush this season, so this is an ideal matchup for Barkley (back, hamstring) if he’s able to play his usual role.

The star running back scored a touchdown in Week 7 against the Dallas Cowboys, but he played limited snaps in that matchup. Overall, Barkley has suited up for just 32.8 percent of the Eagles’ offensive plays in the five games he’s appeared in, making him a risky bet elsewhere in the prop market.

The star back played less than 16 percent of the snaps in Week 7, but he still handled nine touches for 71 yards and a score. The Commanders have only given up five rushing scores in six games, but they may struggle to contain Barkley, even if he’s at less than 100 percent.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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