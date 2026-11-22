Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley has dealt with a hamstring injury that has hampered him in the 2026 season, but he was able to log a full week of practice for the first time since Week 4 ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Barkley has been forced out of multiple games early this season, and the star running back has appeared in just 36.7 percent of the Eagles' snaps in the seven games that he's appeared in. In fact, he admitted this week that he's still banged up even with the team coming out of the bye week.

"I wish the bye week was like a magic pill and everything vanishes, but that's only in La La Land, I guess," Barkley said. "But it definitely did help. It felt really good, when you're battling injuries and especially fighting through injuries, your body reacts a certain way. You compensate a little bit. It felt good to take a week off, but it's not really a week off. You're still doing stuff throughout the body to keep yourself fresh. But I feel good and ready for the week."

Despite that, Barkley does not carry an injury designation for Week 11, a sign that he should be able to handle a pretty normal workload for the Eagles. In Week 9, Barkley played 58.6 percent of the team's snaps on offense, the first time he'd played in over 50 percent of the snaps since Week 3.

So, he's trending in the rigth direction with the Eagles look to salvage something out of the 2026 season after a 2-7 start. Philly has lost seven games in a row and is really struggling with Jalen Hurts (blood clots) on injured reserve.

With Barkley off the injury report, he could be worth a look in the prop market in Week 11.

Best Eagles Prop Bet vs. Steelers in NFL Week 11

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Saquon Barkley Anytime TD (+145)

This season, Barkley has 69 carries for 296 yards (4.3 yards per carry), three rushing touchdowns and seven catches for 41 yards. The star running back has found the end zone in each of his last three games despite the fact that his snaps have been limited due to his hamstring injury.

Now, he appears to be a little healthier out of the bye, which should put him in a good spot against a Pittsburgh defense that is allowing just 3.7 yards per carry this season.

This isn't a great matchup for Barkley when it comes to yardage props, especially since he's carried the ball 26 times for 52 yards over the last two weeks. Still, I think he's worth a look to find the end zone for a fourth game in a row.

This is a pretty favorable price for the star back, and the Eagles don't have many reliable playmakers on offense, especially since they're starting a backup quarterback in Joe Milton. I'll take a shot on Barkley keeping his touchdown streak going this season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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