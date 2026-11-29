The Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers are set to face each other in an NFC West duel in Week 12.

The 49ers have a commanding lead in the division at 9-1, but if the Seahawks are able to get the upset win on Sunday, the NFC West will open back up. You can find my best bet for this game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, you'll find three of my favorite player props.

Let's dive into them.

Seahawks vs. 49ers Best NFL Prop Bets

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Jadarian Price Longest Rush UNDER 10.5 Yards (-115)

Mike Evans 60+ Receiving Yards (-114)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Anytime Touchdown (+125)

Jadarian Price Longest Rush UNDER 10.5 Yards (-115)

In the Week 12 edition of the Player Prop Countdown, I ranked Jadarian Price's longest rush under 10.5 yards as my No. 7 player prop for this week:

The San Francisco 49ers are the only defense in the NFL this season that has yet to allow a single run of 20 or more yards. Now they get to take on a Seattle Seahawks team that has had only five rushes of 20+ yards themselves this season.

Jadarian Price has struggled in his rookie season, and he hasn't been trusted with the ball in his last two games. He has had single-digit carries and has played fewer than 36% of offensive snaps over the past two weeks. We're going to fade him again in this one.

Mike Evans 60+ Receiving Yards (-114)

Mike Evans is quietly having one of the best wide receiver seasons in the NFL from an efficiency standpoint. No matter what advanced metric you look at, Evans is right up there with Jaxon Smith-Njigba. As long as he remains healthy, he's going to continue to be a huge factor in the 49ers' offense. With that in mind, I'll continue to back him this week, as I expect the 49ers to go to him in their passing offense early and often. Considering he's averaging 75.6 receiving yards per game this season, I think it's a big ask for him to rack up 60+ yards on Sunday.

33-year-old Mike Evans is playing as well as any WR not named Jaxon Smith-Njigba pic.twitter.com/QMtCq9ArRw — Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) November 24, 2026

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Anytime Touchdown (+125)

As I wrote above, the only receiver who's performed better than Evans this season has been Smith-Njigba for the Seahawks. With Seattle struggling to run the ball this season and no other receiver emerging as a true No. 2 option in the passing game, JSN is left as the only consistent offensive producer for this team. That's why any time the betting market is going to set his odds at plus-money to score a touchdown, I'm going to bet it.

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