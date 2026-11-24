Seahawks vs. 49ers Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 12
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The San Francisco 49ers had a chance to establish themselves as the team to beat in the NFC in Week 12, and they did exactly that, blowing out the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football in Mexico City.
The 49ers are now 9-1 and three games clear of the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC West. They can build on that lead in Week 12 when they host them in a divisional matchup.
The Seahawks are coming into this game fresh off their BYE week, and even more importantly, have a chance of getting Sam Darnold back from injury.
This will be the second meeting between these two teams. The 49ers beat the Seahawks in Seattle in Week 5 by a score of 32-29.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this divisional showdown.
Seahawks vs. 49ers Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Seahawks +3 (+100)
- 49ers -3 (-120)
Moneyline
- Seahawks +148
- 49ers -176
Total
- OVER 46.5 (-107)
- UNDER 46.5 (-112)
Seahawks vs. 49ers How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 29
- Time: 4:25 pm ET
- Venue: Levi's Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): Fox
- Seahawks record: 6-4
- 49ers record: 9-1
Seahawks vs. 49ers Betting Trends
- 49ers are 6-4 against the spread in the last 10 meetings between these two teams
- The UNDER is 3-2 in the last five meetings between these two teams
- Seahawks are 5-5 against the spread this season
- The UNDER is 6-4 in Seahawks' games this season
- 49ers are 7-3 against the spread this season
- The UNDER is 3-2 in the 49ers' last five games
Seahawks vs. 49ers Injury Reports
Seahawks Injury Report
- Sam Darnold, QB - Questionable
- Leonard Williams, DT - Questionable
- Quenton Nelson, G - Doubtful
- Charles Cross, OT - Questionable
- George Holani, RB - IR
49ers Injury Report
- Khalid Kareem, DE - Questionable
- Dre Greenlaw, LB - Questionable
- Colton McKivitz, OT - Out
- Deommodore Lenoir, CB - Questionable
- Nate Hobbs, CB - IR-R
Seahawks vs. 49ers Key Player to Watch
- Brock Purdy, QB - San Francisco 49ers
Brock Purdy torched the best defense in football on Sunday night, and as a result, has become the favorite at some sportsbooks to be named NFL MVP. Wherever he isn't favored, he's second on the odds list just behind Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. It's become clear as we get into the thick of the second half of the season that the MVP has become a two-man race between Burrow and Purdy, with Josh Allen being a distant third option. It would be Purdy's first career MVP award if he's able to secure it.
Seahawks vs. 49ers Prediction and Best Bet
In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I wrote about why I'm betting the UNDER in this NFC West battle:
I'm a bit surprised to see this total above 45 for this NFC West duel. Just because Sam Darnold is likely back for the Seahawks this week, I don't think that means their offense is going to come back to life. Darnold is just 25th in adjusted EPA per play and 26th in completion percentage over expected amongst NFL starting quarterbacks this season. Pair that with their inability to effectively run the football, and I don't expect Seattle to be able to rack up many points against a strong 49ers defense.
Meanwhile, the 49ers offense, as good as it's been, will now have to face a Seahawks defense that's sixth in opponent EPA per play and first in the league in opponent success rate. Seattle also allows just 4.0 yards per play, which is the lowest mark in the NFL by 0.7 yards.
This total is too high, bet the UNDER.
Pick: UNDER 46.5 (-112) via DraftKings
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets