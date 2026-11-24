The San Francisco 49ers had a chance to establish themselves as the team to beat in the NFC in Week 12, and they did exactly that, blowing out the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football in Mexico City.

The 49ers are now 9-1 and three games clear of the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC West. They can build on that lead in Week 12 when they host them in a divisional matchup.

The Seahawks are coming into this game fresh off their BYE week, and even more importantly, have a chance of getting Sam Darnold back from injury.

This will be the second meeting between these two teams. The 49ers beat the Seahawks in Seattle in Week 5 by a score of 32-29.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this divisional showdown.

Seahawks vs. 49ers Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Seahawks +3 (+100)

49ers -3 (-120)

Moneyline

Seahawks +148

49ers -176

Total

OVER 46.5 (-107)

UNDER 46.5 (-112)

Seahawks vs. 49ers How to Watch

Date: Sunday, November 29

Time: 4:25 pm ET

Venue: Levi's Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Fox

Seahawks record: 6-4

49ers record: 9-1

Seahawks vs. 49ers Betting Trends

49ers are 6-4 against the spread in the last 10 meetings between these two teams

The UNDER is 3-2 in the last five meetings between these two teams

Seahawks are 5-5 against the spread this season

The UNDER is 6-4 in Seahawks' games this season

49ers are 7-3 against the spread this season

The UNDER is 3-2 in the 49ers' last five games

Seahawks vs. 49ers Injury Reports

Seahawks Injury Report

Sam Darnold, QB - Questionable

Leonard Williams, DT - Questionable

Quenton Nelson, G - Doubtful

Charles Cross, OT - Questionable

George Holani, RB - IR

49ers Injury Report

Khalid Kareem, DE - Questionable

Dre Greenlaw, LB - Questionable

Colton McKivitz, OT - Out

Deommodore Lenoir, CB - Questionable

Nate Hobbs, CB - IR-R

Seahawks vs. 49ers Key Player to Watch

Brock Purdy, QB - San Francisco 49ers

Brock Purdy torched the best defense in football on Sunday night, and as a result, has become the favorite at some sportsbooks to be named NFL MVP. Wherever he isn't favored, he's second on the odds list just behind Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. It's become clear as we get into the thick of the second half of the season that the MVP has become a two-man race between Burrow and Purdy, with Josh Allen being a distant third option. It would be Purdy's first career MVP award if he's able to secure it.

Seahawks vs. 49ers Prediction and Best Bet

In this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets, I wrote about why I'm betting the UNDER in this NFC West battle:

I'm a bit surprised to see this total above 45 for this NFC West duel. Just because Sam Darnold is likely back for the Seahawks this week, I don't think that means their offense is going to come back to life. Darnold is just 25th in adjusted EPA per play and 26th in completion percentage over expected amongst NFL starting quarterbacks this season. Pair that with their inability to effectively run the football, and I don't expect Seattle to be able to rack up many points against a strong 49ers defense.

Meanwhile, the 49ers offense, as good as it's been, will now have to face a Seahawks defense that's sixth in opponent EPA per play and first in the league in opponent success rate. Seattle also allows just 4.0 yards per play, which is the lowest mark in the NFL by 0.7 yards.

This total is too high, bet the UNDER.

Pick: UNDER 46.5 (-112) via DraftKings

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