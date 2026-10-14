Seahawks vs. Broncos Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Thursday Night Football in NFL Week 6

Two struggling offenses are set to face off in Week 6, as the Denver Broncos (3-2) host the Seattle Seahawks (3-2) on Thursday Night Football.

Denver has not found a groove on offense this season, switching playcallers from Davis Webb to Sean Payton in Week 5 in an attempt to rejuvenate Bo Nix and a group that was 10th in EPA/Play on offense in the 2025 season.

This is a tough week for Denver to get back on track, as Seattle is No. 1 in the league in yards per play allowed and a top-10 scoring defense in 2026.

However, the Seahawks have had offensive problems of their own, ranking 25th in EPA/Play while Sam Darnold has thrown five picks over his last three starts.

This game has an extremely low total at 40.5 – it’s come down from 42.5 in the opening lines – which means that there may not be a ton of touchdowns on Thursday.

After all, these teams are No. 2 (Seattle) and No. 11 (Denver) in EPA/Play on defense while they rank in the bottom 10 in the league in EPA/Play on offense.

Even with oddsmakers expecting a low-scoring game, I still have a few prop bets that I’m willing to take in the anytime touchdown scorer market, especially since Denver is dealing with a ton of secondary injuries entering Week 6.

Let’s take a look at the latest odds for these anytime touchdown scorer plays on Thursday night.

Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Seahawks vs. Broncos

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jaxon Smith-Njigba Anytime TD (+110)

Jaxon Smith-Njigba has found the end zone in four of his five games this season, reeling in 37 of his 50 targets for well over 500 yards. He’s one of the most-targeted receivers in the NFL, and I expect another huge workload with Denver dealing with some secondary injuries earlier in the 2026 campaign.

The only game where JSN was held without a touchdown was against the Los Angeles Chargers, and part of the reason for that was the fact that Seattle went up big early in that matchup.

I expect this to be a closer game, and JSN already has multiple games with two or more scores in 2026. He’s a must-bet at plus money in Week 6.

Evan Engram Anytime TD (+600)

The Broncos’ offense has been extremely hard to trust in the 2026 season, so I’m eyeing a long shot in the touchdown market on Thursday.

Evan Engram has been targeted at least four times in back-to-back games and is coming off arguably his best game of the 2026 season despite playing less than 50 percent of Denver’s snaps against the Chargers.

He’s been targeted nine times over the two weeks and has one receiving touchdown in five games.

Seattle has allowed two scores to opposing tight ends this season, but I don’t mind this price for Engram since he’s had a pretty steady target share in 2026. He has three games with at least four looks, which is pretty solid in a Denver offense that is 24th in EPA/Play.

With Pat Bryant sidelined due to an ankle injury, Engram’s size may help him get more red-zone looks in the coming weeks. He already scored in Week 1, and he’s coming off a strong showing against the Chargers with a season-high 55 yards.

This is worth a shot with two elite defenses facing off.

Emanuel Wilson Anytime TD (+125)

Over the last two weeks, Emanuel Wilson has led the Seattle backfield, playing 60 percent of the snaps in Week 4 and 58.7 percent in Week 5.

Zach Charbonnet (PUP list) is still working his way back, and George Holani lost a key fumble in Week 5 in the loss to San Francisco. So, I expect Wilson to handle the majority of the carries in Week 6 after he saw 41 total carries in his last game.

This season, Wilson has three games with 20 or more rush attempts. He’s found the end zone in back-to-back games, registering two rushing scores and one receiving score.

Denver has struggled against the run in 2026, allowing 4.7 yards per carry and five rushing touchdowns in five games. I think the ground game may be the easier way for Seattle to beat this Denver defense, so I like Wilson at +125 since he’s monopolized carries in recent weeks.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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