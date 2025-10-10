Seahawks vs. Jaguars Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 6 (Can Jacksonville Stay Hot?)
The Seattle Seahawks head into Jacksonville after a disappointing home loss to the Bucs to drop to 3-2.
Meanwhile, the Jaguars pulled off an improbable comeback win against the Chiefs on Monday Night Football. They’re now 4-1 after winning three straight games.
The oddsmakers are expecting a close game with a 1.5-point spread at the best betting sites for this matchup.
This season, the SI Betting team is sharing a final score prediction for every game as a fun way to help bettors decide on spread and total bets.
Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Week 6 matchup.
Seahawks vs. Jaguars Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Seahawks +1.5 (-112)
- Jaguars -1.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Seahawks: +100
- Jaguars: -120
Total
- 46.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
The spread hasn’t moved since the odds opened for this game, but the total has gone up a point from 45.5 to 46.5 in Jacksonville.
Can the Jaguars stay hot at home?
Seahawks vs. Jaguars Final Score Prediction
Earlier this week, I broke down this game in the Seahawks vs. Jaguars betting preview:
The Seahawks and Jaguars are two of the higher-scoring teams through five weeks, and that’s resulted in each team going Over the total in three of their five games. The Seahawks average 29.2 points per game with the Jaguars up there at 25.4 as well.
And they’re not exactly stout defensively, either. The Jaguars have been overall, allowing just 20 points per game, but they’ve given up 21 and 28 in the last two weeks. Seattle’s points against total is also impressive overall, but it’s allowed 20 and 38 in its last two games.
Both of these teams are capable of putting up points and we should see a high-scoring game on Sunday afternoon.
Final Score Prediction: Jaguars 30, Seahawks 24
