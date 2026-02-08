Seahawks vs. Patriots Final Score Predicton for Super Bowl 60 (Can New England Pull It Off?)

The Super Bowl is finally here. After two weeks of waiting, the Seattle Seahawks will face off against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 60 on Sunday evening.

The Seahawks blew out the 49ers in the Divisional Round before a high-scoring NFC Championship Game against the Rams, while the Patriots played three lower-scoring games en route to the AFC Title.

The oddsmakers have the Seahawks as decent favorites at the best betting sites for this Super Bowl matchup.

This season, the SI Betting team is sharing a final score prediction for every game as a fun way to help bettors decide on spread and total bets.

Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for Super Bowl 60.

Seahawks vs. Patriots Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Seahawks -4.5 (-115)

Patriots +4.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Seahawks: -230

Patriots: +190

Total

45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

The Seahawks' spread has gone up by one since the odds opened for this one, from -3.5 to -4.5. The total has also moved by a point, down from 46.5 to 45.5

Can New England pull off the upset in Super Bowl 60?

Seahawks vs. Patriots Final Score Prediction

I broke down the big game in the Super Bowl betting preview earlier this week:

The Seahawks remain as -4.5 favorites against the Patriots in the Super Bowl. That spread seems a bit high for any Super Bowl, especially since there aren’t any huge injuries on either side. Both teams have battled through the postseason thus far to match up in the big game.

These are two well-coached teams, and I can’t see this game being decided by more than one score. The only question is if that score will be a field goal or a touchdown.

The under is tempting to me as well, given these two strong defenses, but I have to back the underdog getting +4.5 points in Super Bowl 60.

Pick: Patriots +4.5 (-105)

I’m sticking with my guns on the Patriots, here, and honestly, I might take them outright. The Seahawks’ offense will have its hands full against a New England defense that has been stingy in the playoffs thus far.

The Patriots always seem to have luck on their side, and it’s a game of inches in the Super Bowl. Give me New England to raise the Lombardi Trophy again on a walk-off field goal.

Final Score Prediction: Patriots 23, Seahawks 20

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.