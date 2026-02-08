Seahawks vs. Patriots Odds to Win 2026 Super Bowl: Seattle Remains Favored on Sunday

Super Bowl LX is less than 12 hours away, and the Seattle Seahawks remain the favorite to hoist the Lombardi Trophy tonight at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Seattle is favored over the New England Patriots at all of the best betting sites, and this line has not wavered in over a week. After the Seahawks opened as 3.5-point favorites at DraftKings, the odds for this game quickly shifted to Seattle -4.5. That line has held steady over the past two weeks, as the Seahawks look to finish the 2025 season with yet another win against the spread.

Not only did these two teams make the Super Bowl, but they did it while covering at a high rate. Seattle has the best against the spread record in the NFL this season while the Patriots are No. 2. New England is 2-1 ATS in the playoffs while Seattle has covered in both of its playoff games.

As of Sunday morning, Seattle is -238 on the moneyline while New England is +195. Oddsmakers are giving the Seahawks an implied probability of 70.41 percent to win this game based on those odds.

Meanwhile, the total has held steady at 45.5 after starting at 46.5. These defenses have been strong in the playoffs, as New England has allowed just 26 points while the Seahawks held San Francisco to just six points in the divisional round an finished the regular season at No. 2 in the NFL in EPA/Play.

The betting splits for this game tell an interesting story, especially when it comes to who is expected to cover the spread.

Seattle has received 59 percent of the bets on the spread at DraftKings and 62 percent of the handle. The Patriots have just 38 percent of the handle and 41 percent of the bets to cover, but they actually have received more bets than Seattle to win.

According to DraftKings' betting splits this morning, New England has received 57 percent of the bets and 59 percent of the handle on the moneyline. So, the public is looking to back the Patriots to pull off an upset more than it is expecting them to simply cover.

As for the total, 54 percent of the handle and 53 percent of the bets have come in on the UNDER.

It would likely take a huge bet to shift the odds for this game on Sunday, but there is an interesting betting trend to note over the last 22 years. Favorites are just 7-15 against the spread during that stretch, and teams that are favored by more than three points in the Super Bowl are 2-9 during that stretch.

That would favor New England at least covering in this game, something it has done in 13 of 20 games so far in the 2025 season.

Since this line has held steady, it's pretty clear oddsmakers don't feel that there is an injury that could impact this game despite Drake Maye (shoulder) and Sam Darnold (oblique) both being banged up this postseason.

