Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl Odds (Sam Darnold and Company Favored to Win Super Bowl)

Who would have thought that Sam Darnold would be quarterbacking the No. 1 team in the NFC -- and the favorite to win the Super Bowl -- in 2026?

The Seattle Seahawks had an amazing 2025 regular season, beating the San Francisco 49ers in Week 18 to clinch the No. 1 seed in the conference, the second straight season that Darnold has led a team to the playoffs. The former top-three pick has completely changed his career dating back to last season in Minnesota.

Now, with the Seahawks set to play the 49ers for the third time this season in the divisional round, Darnold and the Seahawks are +270 to win the Super Bowl at DraftKings, edging out the Los Angeles Rams (+320) for the top spot in the odds.

Seattle held the 49ers to just three points in Week 18, and it's heavily favored (by 7.5 points) in the divisional round rematch. The 49ers have made a great run this season despite some major injuries, as they've lost George Kittle, Nick Bosa and Fred Warner. There's a chance Warner could return later on in the playoffs, as San Francisco activated his practice window earlier this week.

Still, Seattle is favored to not only win this game, but the No. 1 seed in the NFC is a heavy favorite in the hypothetical lookahead lines for the NFC Championship Game. The Seahawks would be 1.5-point favorites in a potential matchup with the Rams and 5.5-point favorites in a potential matchup with Chicago.

Seattle has the No. 2 defense in EPA/Play this season, making it a tough out in any game. The Seahawks' losses have come to L.A., San Francisco and Tampa Bay, with all of them coming by four points or less. That's a pretty solid profile for a Super Bowl contender.

Ultimately, the Seahawks' chances are going to come down to how well Darnold plays. The veteran quarterback has not fared well in big games in the past, but he did knock off the Rams and 49ers down the stretch of the regular season to help Seattle clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

At +270, the Seahawks have an implied probability of 27.03% to win the Super Bowl -- the best in the NFL.

Here's a look at the odds for the all eight playoff teams remaining to win the Super Bowl ahead of the divisional round.

Latest Odds to Win Super Bowl LX

Seattle Seahawks: +270

Los Angeles Rams: +320

New England Patriots: +600

Buffalo Bills: +650

Denver Broncos: +700

Houston Texans: +850

Chicago Bears: +1600

San Francisco 49ers: +1900

