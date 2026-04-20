Senators vs. Hurricanes Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for NHL Playoffs Game 2

There wasn’t much room on the ice in Game 1 between the Ottawa Senators and Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday afternoon.

Carolina grinded out a 2-0 victory to open the series at home, and the Canes can now take a 2-0 lead to Ottawa if they can take care of business tonight.

The Senators have been pesky all year long, though, especially in the second half of the season.

Here are the odds, starting goalies, how to watch, and predictions for Senators vs. Hurricanes in Game 2 on Monday, April 20.

Senators vs. Hurricanes Odds, Puck Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Puck Line

Senators +1.5 (-205)

Hurricanes -1.5 (+170)

Moneyline

Senators +124

Hurricanes -148

Total

5.5 (Over -130/Under +110)

Senators vs. Hurricanes Starting Goalies

Senators: Linus Ullmark (0-1, 27 SV on 29 SOG)

Hurricanes: Frederik Andersen (1-0, 22 SV on 22 SOG)

Senators vs. Hurricanes How to Watch

Date: Saturday, April 20

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Lenovo Center

How to Watch (TV): ESPN2

Senators record: 0-1

Hurricanes record: 1-0

Senators vs. Hurricanes Best NHL Prop Bets

Hurricanes Best NHL Prop Bet

Logan Stankoven OVER 0.5 Points (+100)

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily NHL prop bets column:

Logan Stankoven was cooking in Game 1 for the Hurricanes. He opened the scoring and then had an assist on the only other goal in the game.

The diminutive forward finished the season red-hot in Carolina. He had 11 points (7 goals, 4 assists) during an eight-game streak to end the year, and now had two points in his first playoff game.

Senators vs. Hurricanes Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily NHL best bets column, Top Shelf Picks:

The Hurricanes stifled the Senators in Game 1, holding Ottawa to 22 shots on goal in the 2-0 victory. While we cashed in on the UNDER in that one, I’m going to the OVER in Game 2.

It was a physical affair in Game 1, with both teams playing a bit of undisciplined hockey. The teams combined to go 0 for 9 on the power play, and I don’t think that’ll happen again on Monday night.

The last two meetings in the regular season both went OVER the total, and I think they’ll get back to that in Game 2.

Pick: OVER 5.5 (-130)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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