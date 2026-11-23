Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander missed his first game of the 2026-27 season on Sunday, sitting out a loss against the Miami Heat due to a neck injury.

The game against Miami was the front end of a back-to-back, as the Thunder take on the Indiana Pacers on Monday night. However, it appears SGA sat out because of the injury and not for rest purposes during the back-to-back.

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault said on Sunday that it "wouldn't be wise" for SGA to play against Miami based on how he was feeling after a hard foul against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night. So, it seems Gilgeous-Alexander is up in the air again on Monday against Indiana.

Mark Daigneault says OKC’s decision to rule Shai Gilgeous-Alexander out tonight isn’t because it’s the first night of a back to back.



He pointed to the hard foul SGA took against New Orleans on Friday and said it “wouldn’t be wise” for him to play tonight based on how he’s… — Justin Martinez (@Justintohoops) November 22, 2026

The Thunder have yet to release an injury report for this game, and they aren't required to until later in the day since it's a back-to-back. So, Gilgeous-Alexander should be considered questionable until a further update is given on his status. Oddsmakers seem to think there's a chance SGA plays, as the Thunder are set as 5.5-point road favorites in this matchup.

OKC has been crushed by injuries in the 2026-27 season, losing three starts -- Jalen Williams, Cason Wallace and Chet Holmgren -- for extended stretches. Gilgeous-Alexander has been attempting to pick up all of that slack, averaging 31.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game while shooting 48.3 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from 3.

Since his status is in question, I'm targeting another Thunder guard for my favorite prop in this matchup.

Best Thunder Prop Bet vs. Pacers on Monday

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Jared McCain 15+ Points (-128)

Since there's a chance the Thunder could hold SGA out again on the second night of a back-to-back, I'm targeting guard Jared McCain to step up in the scoring department.

McCain had 20 points on 17 shots in Sunday's loss to Miami, and he's scored 15 or more points in four of his last five games. Overall, the former Duke star is averaging 14.3 points per game this season despite shooting just 41.4 percent from the field and 33.9 percent from 3.

Over his last 14 games (11 starts), McCain is averaging 13.4 shots per game and 15.4 points per night. He's taken at least 10 shots in all 14 of those matchups, which gives him a solid floor when it comes to this prop.

Indiana ranks 16th in the league in defensive rating, so the Thunder offense should still be able to get something going even if the two-time league MVP is unable to play.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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