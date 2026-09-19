Sky vs. Dream Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Saturday, Sept. 19
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The Atlanta Dream host the Chicago Sky in their home finale on Saturday night.
The Dream are ready for the playoffs, especially after a 103-59 thrashing of the Sun on Thursday night.
Meanwhile, the Sky lost their final three games before the break, then got demolished by the Mystics, falling 110-80 as +1.5 home underdogs on Thursday.
Atlanta won the first two meetings this season, 82-75 and 93-91.
Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Saturday’s WNBA matchup.
Sky vs. Dream Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Sky +12.5 (-115)
- Dream -12.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Sky +525
- Dream -750
Total
- 177.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Sky vs. Dream How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 19
- Time: 7:00 p.m.
- Venue: State Farm Arena
- How to Watch (TV): Prime Video
- Sky record: 15-26
- Dream record: 27-14
Sky vs. Dream Injury Reports
Sky Injury Report
- DiJonai Carrington – Out
- Natasha Cloud – Questionable
- Azura Stevens – Out
Dream Injury Report
- Brionna Jones – Out
Sky vs. Dream Best WNBA Prop Bets
Dream Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Angel Reese OVER 28.5 Points + Rebounds (-125)
Angel Reese returned from the break with a 30-point effort in Thursday’s blowout win over Connecticut. She shot 11 from 14 from the field, including 1 of 1 from downtown, while pulling down 10 rebounds.
Reese is averaging 16.5 points and 12.5 rebounds per game this season and is going to want to put on a show in the Dream’s home finale.
Sky vs. Dream Prediction and Pick
I don’t expect Atlanta to let the foot off the gas on Saturday night against Chicago.
After a 44-point win as 17.5-point favorites, the Dream are once again heavily favored at home tonight. Chicago may have covered in the first two games, but the Sky fell off quite a bit in the second half and just lost by 30 at home.
The Sky are simply playing out the final games on their schedule while the Dream are gearing up for a playoff run. That will be apparent on Saturday night in Atlanta.
Pick: Dream -12.5 (-105)
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop