Sky vs. Dream Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Saturday, Sept. 19

The Atlanta Dream host the Chicago Sky in their home finale on Saturday night.

The Dream are ready for the playoffs, especially after a 103-59 thrashing of the Sun on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, the Sky lost their final three games before the break, then got demolished by the Mystics, falling 110-80 as +1.5 home underdogs on Thursday.

Atlanta won the first two meetings this season, 82-75 and 93-91.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Saturday’s WNBA matchup.

Sky vs. Dream Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Sky +12.5 (-115)

Dream -12.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Sky +525

Dream -750

Total

177.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Sky vs. Dream How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Sept. 19

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Venue: State Farm Arena

How to Watch (TV): Prime Video

Sky record: 15-26

Dream record: 27-14

Sky vs. Dream Injury Reports

Sky Injury Report

DiJonai Carrington – Out

Natasha Cloud – Questionable

Azura Stevens – Out

Dream Injury Report

Brionna Jones – Out

Sky vs. Dream Best WNBA Prop Bets

Dream Best WNBA Prop Bet

Angel Reese OVER 28.5 Points + Rebounds (-125)

Angel Reese returned from the break with a 30-point effort in Thursday’s blowout win over Connecticut. She shot 11 from 14 from the field, including 1 of 1 from downtown, while pulling down 10 rebounds.

Reese is averaging 16.5 points and 12.5 rebounds per game this season and is going to want to put on a show in the Dream’s home finale.

Sky vs. Dream Prediction and Pick

I don’t expect Atlanta to let the foot off the gas on Saturday night against Chicago.

After a 44-point win as 17.5-point favorites, the Dream are once again heavily favored at home tonight. Chicago may have covered in the first two games, but the Sky fell off quite a bit in the second half and just lost by 30 at home.

The Sky are simply playing out the final games on their schedule while the Dream are gearing up for a playoff run. That will be apparent on Saturday night in Atlanta.

Pick: Dream -12.5 (-105)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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