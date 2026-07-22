Sky vs. Liberty Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Wednesday, July 22

Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty needed overtime on Monday to beat the Dallas Wings (who were without Paige Bueckers), but they enter Wednesday’s first-half finale as 9.5-point favorites at home against the Chicago Sky.

The Liberty have not played well ahead of the All-Star break, losing four of their last five games to fall to the No. 7 spot in the standings. New York has just a half-game lead over the Washington Mystics, who are playing some of their best basketball of the season, upsetting the Golden State Valkyries on Monday.

The same can’t be said for the Sky, who are eight games under .500 and just 1-8 against Eastern Conference teams this season. Chicago’s season was derailed by an injury to Rickea Jackson (torn ACL) in the first month, and it has not been able to find consistent production on offense to compete with the best teams in the league.

Meanwhile, the Liberty are hoping to bring some momentum into the second half, though they're down Satou Sabally and Leonie Fiebich once again on Wednesday night.

Let’s examine the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this Eastern Conference showdown ahead of the All-Star break.

Sky vs. Liberty Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Sky +9.5 (-102)

Liberty -9.5 (-118)

Moneyline

Sky: +410

Liberty: -550

Total

179.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Sky vs. Liberty How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, July 22

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Barclays Center

How to Watch (TV): CW26, Fox 5 NY, Liberty Live, WNBA League Pass

Sky record: 9-17

Liberty record: 14-12

Sky vs. Liberty Injury Reports

Sky Injury Report

Rickea Jackson -- out

Skylar Diggins -- out

DiJonai Carrington -- out

Liberty Injury Report

Leonie Fiebich -- out

Satou Sabally -- out

Marine Johannes -- questionable

Sky vs. Liberty Best WNBA Prop Bets

Liberty Best WNBA Prop Bet

Sabrina Ionescu UNDER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (-168)

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m fading Ionescu in this matchup:

Sabrina Ionescu has struggled shooting the ball this season, and she’s only played in 14 games due to back and ankle injuries. While the star guard had 21 points in Monday’s win over Dallas, she shot just 8-for-25 from the field and 2-for-10 from 3.

Ionescu has failed to clear 2.5 3-pointers in 11 of her 14 games this season, and she’s shooting just 28.7 percent from beyond the arc.

This is an extremely tough matchup against the Sky, who rank second in the WNBA in opponent 3-point percentage and opponent 3s made per game. Even though Ionescu is a threat to take double-digit attempts from deep, she’s been too inconsistent to trust against this defense on Wednesday.

Sky vs. Liberty Prediction and Pick

New York won the lone meeting between these teams by one point back on June 17 (on the road), and it enters this matchup with just a 3-7 record over its last 10 games.

Despite that, I think the Liberty are worth a look at home ahead of the All-Star break.

New York is 7-5 against the spread at Barclays Center this season – the second-best mark in the WNBA – and the Sky have been awful against the Eastern Conference, winning just one of nine games.

Chicago has been much better as of late, ranking fourth in the WNBA in net rating over its last 10 games, but it has struggled on the road all season with a minus-5.9 net rating (11th in the WNBA).

There’s no doubt that New York has more offensive talent on the roster, and it’s possible that the overtime win over Dallas on Monday will be a springboard for Stewie and Co. to turn this season around.

Given Chicago’s struggles against the East this season, I don’t mind taking New York to win this game by a fairly wide margin on Wednesday night.

Pick: Liberty -9.5 (-118 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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