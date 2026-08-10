Sky vs. Storm Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Monday, Aug. 10

It’s been a long season for the Seattle Storm, who have the worst record in the WNBA and haven’t won a game since July 6.

The 2026 season was set up to be a reset year for the Storm, who have one of the younger rosters in the league, led by All-Star center Dominique Malonga.

Now, Seattle has a home game against the Chicago Sky, who are eight games under .500 this season and just 4-11 straight up on the road.

The Sky dropped Saturday’s game against the Indiana Fever, but they were able to cover the spread in that matchup. After a down stretch right after losing Rickea Jackson for the season, the Sky have played better as of late, going 5-5 in their last 10 games. Still, they need a lot of help (and a lot of wins) if they want to sneak into the No. 8 seed and make the playoffs.

Oddsmakers have set Chicago as an underdog in this matchup, which is pretty shocking since Seattle is on an 11-game skid and already lost to the Sky once in 2026.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player prop to consider and my prediction for Monday’s matchup.

Sky vs. Storm Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Sky +1.5 (-105)

Storm -1.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Sky: +105

Storm: -125

Total

180.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Sky vs. Storm How to Watch

Date: Monday, Aug. 10

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Climate Pledge Arena

How to Watch (TV): USA Network, CW Seattle, CW26

Sky record: 12-20

Storm record: 6-28

Sky vs. Storm Injury Reports

Sky Injury Report

Skylar Diggins -- out

Sydney Taylor -- out

Storm Injury Report

Taina Mair -- out

Ezi Magbegor -- questionable

Flau'jae Johnson -- questionable

Katie Lou Samuelson -- questionable

Sky vs. Storm Best WNBA Prop Bets

Storm Best WNBA Prop Bet

Dominique Malonga OVER 8.5 Rebounds (-146)

Malonga picked up 12 rebounds in her lone matchup with the Sky, who rank dead last in the WNBA in opponent rebounds per game and rebound percentage.

The All-Star center is averaging 8.7 boards per game this season, but she’s pulled down at least nine rebounds in 13 of her last 16 games, averaging 9.9 rebounds per game during that stretch.

The Storm are only playing Malonga 26.2 minutes per game, but that should be enough for her to control the glass in this matchup. Chicago remains one of the shakier teams in the league when it comes to shooting the ball, ranking 10th in effective field goal percentage.

So, there should be plenty of misses for the Storm star to clean up on the defensive glass on Monday.

Sky vs. Storm Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Sky are undervalued as underdogs in this matchup:

There’s just no way I’d consider betting on Seattle as a favorite at this point in the season.

The Storm have lost 11 games in a row and are just 6-28 overall, including a 4-11 record at home. That happens to be the same record that Chicago has on the road, but the Sky have been playing better basketball as of late.

Over their last 15 games, the Sky are 7-8 and have the fight-best net rating in the league during that stretch. The biggest change has been on the offensive end, as they’ve gone from the No. 11 offense for the season to No. 5 over this 15-game stretch.

Meanwhile, Seattle has the third-worst net rating in the WNBA over its last 15 games and a 2-13 record.

At some point the Storm are going to break the streak, but I’ll gladly bet against them as a favorite any chance I get the rest of the regular season.

Pick: Sky Moneyline (+105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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