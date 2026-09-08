Solheim Cup Odds and Prediction: Bet Europe to Upset United States
If you're a golf fan and bettor like I am, you're going to want to strap in for this week's Solheim Cup.
In case you aren't familiar, the Solheim Cup is the women's version of the men's Ryder Cup. It's Team USA vs. Team Europe in an intense, three-day tournament. The men's Ryder Cup was last year, so this year it's time for the women to take center stage.
The United States captured the trophy in 2024 for the first time since 2017. Europe had won both in 2019 and 2021, and then retained the trophy via a tie in 2023.
This year's tournament is set to take place at Bernardus Golf in the Netherlands.
Let's take a look at the odds to win this week's marquee event, as well as the rosters for each team and my prediction.
2026 Solheim Cup Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Team USA -102
- Team Europe +114
- Draw +1050
2026 Solheim Cup Rosters
Team USA Solheim Cup Roster
- Nelly Korda
- Angel Yin
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Yealimi Noh
- Auston Kim
- Lauren Coughlin
- Allisen Corpuz
- Andrea Lee
- Alison Lee
- Lindy Duncan*
- Rose Zhang*
- Megan Khang*
*captain's picks
Team Europe Solheim Cup Roster
- Charley Hull
- Esther Henseleit
- Lottie Woad
- Maja Stark
- Celine Boutier
- Carlota Ciganda
- Linn Grant
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- Leona Maguire*
- Julia Lopez Ramirez*
- Nastasia Nadaud*
- Mimi Rhodes*
*captain's picks
2026 Solheim Cup Prediction
I think this is one of the weakest United States teams we've seen in recent memory. Sure, they have the best player in the world, Nelly Korda, on their side, but the next-closest American in the Rolex Ranking (the women's edition of the world rankings) is Lauren Coughlin, who is ranked No. 18 in the Rolex Ranking.
Meanwhile, Team Europe has three golfers in the top 20: Lottie Woad (5), Charley Hull (6), and Esther Henseleit (19).
The true strength of the Americans is usually their depth, but I'm not sold on that being the case this time around.
Let's also not forget that this is a home tournament for Team Europe. Team USA hasn't won in Europe since 2015 in Germany.
Europe has gone 2-1-1 in the last four Solheim Cups, and did so with weaker rosters than the Americans. With this year's rosters both being a lot more comparable than in years past, and with it being a home event for the Europeans, I'm going to back the underdogs to pull off the upset.
Pick: Team Europe +114 via DraftKings
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Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets