South Florida vs. East Carolina Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 10

The East Carolina Panthers welcome in the South Florida Bulls for an American Conference clash on Friday night.

The Bulls have come raging back with two straight wins following their only two losses of the season. They took care of business as -7.5 home favorites in a 30-10 win against UAB last week.

The Pirates also got back on track on Halloween, beating Temple 17-9 after two straight road losses.

East Carolina won the last three meetings in this matchup, but the most recent one was way back in 2022.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Week 10 matchup.

South Florida vs. East Carolina Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

South Florida +1.5 (-110)

East Carolina -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline

South Florida: +105

East Carolina: -125

Total

39.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

South Florida vs. East Carolina How to Watch

Date: Friday, Nov. 6

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ESPN2

South Florida record: 6-2

East Carolina record: 4-4

South Florida vs. East Carolina Key Players to Watch

Luke Kromenhoek, Quarterback, South Florida Bulls

Luke Kromenhoek helped lead South Florida to a win over UAB after starting quarterback Michael Van Buren Jr. was injured early in last week’s game. The sophomore is with his third team in as many years, but got off to a solid start last week.

Kromenhoek completed 7 of 10 passes for 39 yards, while also racking up 92 rushing yards on 15 carries. That included a 42-yard run for Kromenhoek.

The quarterback situation is something to watch in this one, but Kromenhoek has shown that he can manage the game and move the ball with both his arm and legs.

South Florida vs. East Carolina Prediction and Pick

The American Conference isn’t a very high-scoring section of college football. South Florida is 5-3 to the UNDER this season, with East Carolina one better at 6-2.

The Pirates’ two overs this season came in Week 1 at Alabama and then a few weeks ago at Memphis. Outside of that, and inside the American Conference, it’s been all UNDERs.

This is a low total, but it isn’t low enough in what should be a low-scoring Friday night showdown.

Pick: UNDER 39.5 (-110)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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