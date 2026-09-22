Sparks vs. Aces Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Tuesday, Sept. 22

Make it five wins in a row for the defending champion Las Vegas Aces, who are peaking at the right time with the WNBA Playoffs set to begin on Sunday.

The Aces currently hold the No. 3 seed in the league, and they have a winnable matchup against the Los Angeles Sparks on Tuesday. The Aces are looking to at least hold on to the No. 3 spot, as that may help them avoid the Minnesota Lynx until the WNBA Finals.

Meanwhile, the Sparks blew out the Portland Fire on Sunday and are in the driver’s seat to finish with the No. 9 seed in the W this season. L.A. cannot make the playoffs, but it may put up a fight against Las Vegas on Tuesday, as the team clearly hasn’t mailed in the season.

The Aces are coming off back-to-back blowout wins against the Seattle Storm, and they’re trying to lock up a top-three seed in the W this season. A’ja Wilson and Co. are heavily favored at home in this matchup, but the Aces are 2-1 against the Sparks in 2026 with their lone loss coming at home.

Can they avoid an upset with the Atlanta Dream on their heels in the standings?

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player prop to consider and my prediction for Tuesday’s contest.

Sparks vs. Aces Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Sparks +16.5 (-110)

Aces -16.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Sparks: +1000

Aces: -1800

Total

179.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Sparks vs. Aces How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 22

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Michelob Ultra Arena

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Sparks record: 16-26

Aces record: 29-13

Sparks vs. Aces Injury Reports

Sparks Injury Report

Monique Akoa Makani – probable

Ariel Atkins – probable

Aaliyah Nye – out

Dearica Hamby – out

Cameron Brink – out

Aces Injury Report

NaLyssa Smith – out

Sparks vs. Aces Best WNBA Prop Bets

Aces Best WNBA Prop Bet

A’ja Wilson OVER 25.5 Points (-124)

MVP favorite A’ja Wilson has scored 26 or more points in six of her last seven games, and she’s looking for her first 26-point game against L.A. this season.

The Sparks have held Wilson below this number in three meetings, but now they’re down two frontcourt players in Cameron Brink and Dearica Hamby on Tuesday.

Wilson is averaging 26.2 points per game this season while shooting an impressive 52.7 percent from the field and 40.0 percent from 3. Even if the Aces win big – like they have for three straight games – Wilson is worth a look to reach her season average.

Since the All-Star break, the three-time champion is averaging 26.3 points per game across 15 games.

Sparks vs. Aces Prediction and Pick

The Aces have not been playing around during this five-game winning streak, taking each of their last three games by 20 or more points.

Now, they’ll face a short-handed Sparks team that has one of the worst defensive ratings in the WNBA this season. The Sparks are coming off a nice win over Portland, but the Aces are a huge step up in class with A’ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young on offense.

Las Vegas only has one win by 17 or more points (a 27-point road win) against the Sparks this season, but it has jumped to fifth in the league in net rating and is 12-8 against the spread when favored at home.

I’m not going to overthink this matchup with the Sparks clearly turning their focus to 2027 by sitting Hamby and Brink on Tuesday.

Pick: Aces -16.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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