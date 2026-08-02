Sparks vs. Fire Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Sunday, Aug. 2

The Los Angeles Sparks reportedly made a massive trade early on Sunday morning, sending five-time All-Star Kelsey Plum to the Phoenix Mercury for a package that includes guard Monique Akoa Makani, a 2027 first-round pick and a 2028 second-round pick.

The move certainly impacts Sunday’s matchup between the Sparks and Portland Fire, as Plum (lower leg) was probable for the matchup before she was traded. Now, the Sparks are a long shot to make the WNBA playoffs, as they are 5.5 games out of the No. 8 seed and currently on a six-game losing streak.

Portland hasn't been any better since the All-Star break, as it has dropped four games in a row, falling back to the No. 10 spot in the standings. The Fire started the season strong, but a shaky road record (5-10) has dropped them to the same spot as the Sparks (5.5 games back) in the playoff picture.

Oddsmakers have Portland set as a slight favorite in this matchup, but it lost by 17 (with Plum in the lineup for L.A.) in the lone meeting between these teams so far in 2026. Can the Fire turn that around?

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for Sunday’s Western Conference clash.

Sparks vs. Fire Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Sparks +1.5 (-120)

Fire -1.5 (+100)

Moneyline

Sparks: -102

Fire: -118

Total

185.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

Sparks vs. Fire How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Aug. 2

Time: 3:30 p.m. EST

Venue: NBC/Peacock

How to Watch (TV): Moda Center

Sparks record: 10-17

Fire record: 11-18

Sparks vs. Fire Injury Reports

Sparks Injury Report

Kelsey Plum – out (traded to Phoenix)

Fire Injury Report

Sarah Ashlee Barker – out

Sania Feagin – out

Sparks vs. Fire Best WNBA Prop Bets

Sparks Best WNBA Prop Bet

Rae Burrell 15+ Points (-142)

Sparks guard Rae Burrell has stepped up in a big way with Plum only appearing in 12 games this season, and she should have a major role in the offense now that that five-time All-Star is headed to Phoenix.

Burrell is averaging a career-high 13.4 points on 10.1 shots per game, shooting an impressive 46.2 percent from the field and 38.8 percent from 3. Since July 1, Burrell has scored 17 or more points in six of her nine games, including four games with at least 20 points. Over her last 15 games, she’s scored 17 or more points 10 times.

So, I don’t mind taking her to score 15 or more points against a Portland team that has struggled defensively all season long. The Fire are No. 14 in the league in defensive rating and No. 13 in opponent points per game, allowing over 91 points per night.

Burrell had 10 points off the bench the last time these teams played, and she should have an expanded role on Sunday with Plum no longer in the picture for L.A.

Sparks vs. Fire Prediction and Pick

Portland may have lost the first meeting between these teams, but the Sparks are really struggling as of late, posting a minus-7.0 net rating over their last 10 games.

L.A. has the third-worst net rating in the WNBA during that stretch while Portland’s net rating is just minus-1.9 despite the fact that it has lost four games in a row and seven of its last 10.

The Fire are a better team at home (6-8) this season, and both of these teams have been in the bottom five in the league in defensive rating for most of the year. The Sparks still allow the most points per game in the W, so Portland should be able to hang around on Sunday, especially since Plum is no longer set to make her return.

The Sparks’ offense has sputtered without the All-Star guard all season, and L.A. is just 3-12 in the 15 games that Plum has missed. So, with her no longer a member of the franchise, I don’t expect Los Angeles to completely turn this season around.

I’ll take Portland as a slight favorite to earn a win at home and end this four-game skid.

Pick: Fire Moneyline (-118 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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