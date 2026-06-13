Sparks vs. Mercury Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for WNBA Commissioner’s Cup

The Los Angeles Sparks and Phoenix Mercury have both been up and down this season.

The Sparks won their last two games, but had a three-game losing streak and three-game winning streak prior to that.

Meanwhile, Phoenix won two of its first four games, but then lost six in a row. The Mercury bounced back to win their next two games, and now return home after dropping the final two games on their four-game road trip.

The Sparks already beat the Mercury in Phoenix once this season by a final score of 97-88 on May 21.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Saturday’s WNBA Commissioner’s Cup matchup.

Sparks vs. Mercury Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Sparks -1.5 (-110)

Mercury +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Sparks -114

Mercury -106

Total

175.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Sparks vs. Mercury How to Watch

Date: Saturday, June 13

Time: 10:00 p.m.

Venue: Moda Center

How to Watch (TV): SPECSN, KTVK

Sparks record: 6-6

Mercury record: 4-10

Sparks vs. Mercury Injury Reports

Sparks Injury Report

N/A

Mercury Injury Report

Sami Whitcomb – Out

Sparks vs. Mercury Best WNBA Prop Bets

Sparks Best WNBA Prop Bet

Nneka Ogwumike To Record A Double-Double (+150)

Nneka Ogwumike has embodied her team name as a spark for Los Angeles this season. She’s averaging 16.3 points and 8.6 rebounds per game, and she’s been coming down with even more boards as of late.

Ogwumike has five double-doubles this season, three of which came in her last four games, and four in her last six. One of those outliers came in the second half of a back-to-back, and the other she had nine rebounds.

I’ll take this nice +150 price for Ogwumike to keep it up tonight in Phoenix.

Sparks vs. Mercury Prediction and Pick

I don’t see why the Sparks can’t get another victory in Phoenix on Saturday night. They already beat the Mercury by 9 as +2.5 underdogs, and they won their last two games while the Mercury dropped their last two.

Phoenix is also just 1-4 at home this season, and the Sparks are better on the road (4-1) than at home (2-5) so far this year.

Pick: Sparks -1.5 (-110)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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