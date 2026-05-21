Sparks vs. Mercury Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Thursday, May 21

Injuries have contributed to a slow start to the 2026 season for the Los Angeles Sparks, but they have Ariel Atkins (concussion protocol) expected to return on Thursday for a Western Conference showdown with the Phoenix Mercury.

The Mercury are coming off a loss to the Toronto Tempo in their last game, and they're just 2-3 in the 2026 season after they made the WNBA Finals in the 2025 campaign. The loss of Satou Sabally (signed with New York in the offseason) has certainly hurt the Mercury a little this season, and they remain without sharpshooter Sami Whitcomb in this matchup.

Still Phoenix is favored at home, as the Sparks have one of the worst net ratings in the WNBA and have just one win (over Toronto) in 2026.

Can Kelsey Plum and the Sparks turn things around on Thursday night?

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this matchup.

Sparks vs. Mercury Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Sparks +3.5 (-112)

Mercury -3.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Sparks: +130

Mercury: -155

Total

177.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Sparks vs. Mercury How to Watch

Date: Thursday, May 21

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Mortgage Matchup Center

How to Watch (TV): Prime Video

Sparks record: 1-3

Mercury record: 2-3

Sparks vs. Mercury Injury Reports

Sparks Injury Report

Sania Feagin – out

Mercury Injury Report

Sami Whitcomb – out

Sparks vs. Mercury Best WNBA Prop Bets

Sparks Best WNBA Prop Bet

Kelsey Plum OVER 20.5 Points (-130)

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Plum is an elite prop target against Phoenix:

Sparks star guard Kelsey Plum is off to a great start in the 2026 season, averaging 26.8 points per game while shooting 59.4 percent from the field and 41.7 percent from beyond the arc. Plum has taken at least 14 shots in every game (she’s averaging 16.0 per game), giving her a pretty solid floor when it comes to any scoring prop.

I’m surprised to see this number set at 20.5, as Plum has at least 25 points in every game this season. The star guard is getting to the free-throw line nearly seven times per game, and she’s always been a lethal 3-point shooter, posting two games with four 3-pointers made in the 2026 season.

Phoenix is just eighth in the WNBA in defensive rating this season, and it’s 12th in the league in both opponent 3s made per game and opponent 3-point percentage. Plum should be able to come near her season average once again on Thursday night.

Sparks vs. Mercury Prediction and Pick

The Sparks are off to a really slow start this season, and their advanced numbers are pretty concerning.

Los Angeles ranks:

14th in net rating (minus-13.6)

15th in defensive rating (121.3)

8th in offensive rating (107.7)

14th in turnover percentage (20.9%)

4th in effective field goal percentage (54.7%)

So, even though the Sparks are one of the best shooting teams in the WNBA, they’re 0-4 against the spread and rank in the bottom half of the league in just about every other key metric.

I think they’ll struggle on the road against a Phoenix team that has a plus-4.3 net rating this season while posting the No. 5 offensive rating in the league.

The Mercury are just 2-3, but the Sparks’ 1-3 start has come with all of those games at home.

I think Phoenix wins this game outright on Thursday night.

Pick: Mercury Moneyline (-155 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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