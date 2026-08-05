Sparks vs. Sky Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Wednesday, Aug. 5

The Los Angeles Sparks finally snapped their losing streak on Sunday, knocking off the Portland Fire and jumping into the No. 9 seed in the WNBA in the process.

Los Angeles is still five games out of a playoff spot, but it could make a late-season push, starting with Wednesday’s game against the Chicago Sky.

Chicago is coming off a loss to the Phoenix Mercury on Monday where former Sparks guard Kelsey Plum (traded to Phoenix at the deadline) scored 20 points and hit a clutch 3-pointer in the closing minutes to lift Phoenix to a win.

The loss dropped Chicago back to 11th in the WNBA, and it’s now one game under .500 at home in the 2026 season.

The Sky have been playing better as of late, including a 14-point win over the Sparks back on July 17.

Can they repeat that performance at home?

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction as these teams aim to get back in the mix for a playoff spot in the second half of the season.

Sparks vs. Sky Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Sparks +2.5 (-110)

Sky -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Sparks: +120

Sky: -142

Total

187.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Sparks vs. Sky How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Aug. 5

Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Wintrust Arena

How to Watch (TV): USA Network, CNBC, CW26, Spectrum Sports Network

Sparks record: 11-17

Sky record: 11-19

Sparks vs. Sky Injury Reports

Sparks Injury Report

None to report

Sky Injury Report

Sydney Taylor -- questionable

Azura Stevens -- out

Skylar Diggins -- out

Sparks vs. Sky Best WNBA Prop Bets

Sparks Best WNBA Prop Bet

Dearica Hamby 15+ Points (-156)

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m buying Hamby in this matchup with Chicago:

Los Angeles Sparks forward Dearica Hamby is going to remain one of the focal points of this offense for the rest of the season, as L.A. dealt star guard Kelsey Plum at the trade deadline.

Hamby is averaging 15.0 points per game, but that number has jumped to 16.7 points per game in her last 12 appearances (all while Plum was out with a leg injury). Hamby has scored at least 15 points in nine of those games, including twice against her opponent on Wednesday – the Chicago Sky.

The three-time All-Star scored 17 and 18 points in her two meetings against the Sky, even though she took just 10 shots in the second head-to-head matchup.

Hamby averaged 17.3 points per game and 18.4 points per game over the last two completed seasons, so she’s more than capable of improving her scoring average down the stretch of the 2026 campaign.

I love this number for her, especially against a Sky team that is 11th in the WNBA in opponent points per game in 2026.

Sparks vs. Sky Prediction and Pick

Both of these teams have had their ups and downs in the 2026 season, and I don’t love betting on either side, especially after Chicago’s defense seemed to regress against Phoenix on Monday.

Instead, I’m looking to the OVER, as these teams combined for 189 points in their first meeting and 178 points in their second meeting this season.

Los Angeles has hit the OVER at the highest rate in the WNBA (67.9 percent) this season, but the Sky are right behind at 66.7 percent.

Plus, the OVER has hit in 10 of Chicago’s 15 home games and 10 of Los Angeles’ 14 road games.

These teams are both in the bottom five in the W in opponent points per game, and the Sparks (No. 1 in pace) are fifth in points per game on offense.

I expect this to be an uptempo battle, and I wouldn't be shocked if both teams flirt with 100 points on Wednesday.

Pick: OVER 187.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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