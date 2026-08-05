Peter’s Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Kelsey Plum, Wings vs. Mystics, Dearica Hamby)

The race for the playoffs is on in the WNBA, as just two games separate the No. 4 seed from the No. 8 seed with over a month to play in the regular season.

After just one game (Toronto vs. Golden State) on Tuesday, the WNBA returns with a banger on Wednesday night. There are four matchups to dive into, and five of the top nine teams in the league are in action:

Seattle Storm vs. New York Liberty

Phoenix Mercury vs. Atlanta Dream

Dallas Wings vs. Washington Mystics

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Chicago Sky

Dallas and Washington battled in a close game back on July 31, and Wednesday’s rematch features the closest spread (Dallas -2.5) of the entire slate. Plus, Kelsey Plum makes her second appearance with the Phoenix Mercury as they look to chase down the No. 8 spot in the league.

I’m eyeing a player prop for Plum as one of three best bets in today’s edition of Peter’s Points. Let’s check out the odds and a breakdown of each of these plays to help bettors get involved in Wednesday’s WNBA action.

WNBA Best Bets Record

2026 season record: 74-59 (+1.40 units)

Overall (since 2024 season): 249-222-2 (+4.30 units)

Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

WNBA Best Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Kelsey Plum 15+ Points (-172)

Dallas Wings-Washington Mystics UNDER 165.5 (-105)

Dearica Hamby 15+ Points (-156)

Kelsey Plum 15+ Points (-172)

Kelsey Plum made her Mercury debut on Monday night, coming off the bench and playing just over 20 minutes. Plum had been sidelined for weeks with a lower leg injury, so it makes sense that Phoenix wanted to ease her back into action.

Well, the star guard hit a clutch 3-pointer in the closing minutes to lift Phoenix to a win, and she finished with 20 points on 6-of-10 shooting (3-of-5 from 3) while also getting to the free-throw line five times.

Plum is averaging 23.6 points across 13 games this season, shooting an impressive 53.0 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from 3. While the Mercury may continue to ease her into action, she’s capable of exploding from a scoring standpoint on any given night.

I expect Plum’s role to increase as she gets more comfortable with her new team, and I love that we're able to get her at 15+ points on Wednesday night. Plum has 15 or more points in 11 of her 13 games this season.

Dallas Wings-Washington Mystics UNDER 165.5 (-105)

Back on July 31, Dallas and Washington combined for 156 points in a Mystics win at home, and I think we could see another low-scoring affair on Wednesday night.

Washington is one of the best defensive teams in the league, ranking third in defensive rating and second in opponent points per game. However, it sits in the No. 8 seed in the W because of its struggles on offense (14th in both offensive rating and points per game) in 2026.

That’s the perfect recipe for an UNDER bet, and the Mystics happen to be facing a Dallas team that has hit the UNDER more than anyone in the league this season (over 56 percent of the time). The Wings are also a top defense this season, ranking fourth in the WNBA in both defensive rating and opponent points per game.

While the Wings are a much better offensive team, they don’t love to push the pace (11th in the WNBA) which Washington (14th in pace) will certainly accept on Wednesday.

These teams have met twice in 2026, combining for 161 and 156 points, even though Dallas scored 92 points in their first meeting. I think this total is a touch too high for a game between two of the best defenses in the W.

Dearica Hamby 15+ Points (-156)

Los Angeles Sparks forward Dearica Hamby is going to remain one of the focal points of this offense for the rest of the season, as L.A. dealt star guard Kelsey Plum at the trade deadline.

Hamby is averaging 15.0 points per game, but that number has jumped to 16.7 points per game in her last 12 appearances (all while Plum was out with a leg injury). Hamby has scored at least 15 points in nine of those games, including twice against her opponent on Wednesday – the Chicago Sky.

The three-time All-Star scored 17 and 18 points in her two meetings against the Sky, even though she took just 10 shots in the second head-to-head matchup.

Hamby averaged 17.3 points per game and 18.4 points per game over the last two completed seasons, so she’s more than capable of improving her scoring average down the stretch of the 2026 campaign.

I love this number for her, especially against a Sky team that is 11th in the WNBA in opponent points per game in 2026.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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