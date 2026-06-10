Sparks vs. Storm Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for WNBA Commissioner’s Cup

A rough 2026 season continues for the Seattle Storm on Wednesday night, as they’ve dropped six games in a row and are in last place in the Western Conference ahead of their Commissioner’s Cup clash with the Los Angeles Sparks.

The Sparks (5-6 this season) are favored to get back to .500 on Wednesday after star guard Kelsey Plum returned from her ankle injury on June 7. L.A. got off to a slow start, but it’s making a push for a top-eight spot in the standings with the All-Star break about a month away.

Seattle dealt with a bunch of injuries, including one to star Dominique Malonga, early in the season, and it’s coming off a loss to the Las Vegas Aces in Commissioner’s Cup play on Monday.

The Storm (3-10) aren’t expected to contend for a playoff spot in 2026, as they’ve gone all in on young talent, taking Malonga, Awa Fam and trading for Flau’jae Johnson in the last two drafts.

Can the Sparks cover the spread on the road and hand the Storm a seventh straight loss?

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this Western Conference battle on Wednesday night.

Sparks vs. Storm Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Sparks -5.5 (-110)

Storm +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Sparks: -218

Storm: +180

Total

168.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Sparks vs. Storm How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, June 10

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Climate Pledge Arena

How to Watch (TV): USA Network, CW Seattle, Spectrum Sports Network

Sparks record: 5-6

Storm record: 3-10

Sparks vs. Storm Injury Reports

Sparks Injury Report

None to report

Storm Injury Report

Taina Mair -- out

Ezi Magbegor -- out

Sparks vs. Storm Best WNBA Prop Bets

Storm Best WNBA Prop Bet

Dominique Malonga 12+ Points (-178)

Malonga returned from a concussion earlier this month, scoring seven points in 14 minutes before dropping 19 in over 16 minutes in Monday’s loss to the Aces.

The star center should see more minutes as she works herself back into game shape, and she’s averaging 14.8 points per game while shooting 48.3 percent from the field through five games in 2026. So, I think this line is doable for the former No. 2 overall pick, even if she only plays about half the game.

The Sparks have the worst defensive rating in the WNBA this season, so it’s hard to find a better matchup for Malonga as she works her way back into her usual role.

Sparks vs. Storm Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I like the Sparks to win this game, and I’d also take them to cover against this struggling Storm squad:

The Sparks got off to a slow start in the 2026 season, which has led to shaky 4-7 against the spread record.

However, they should be able to handle business against a Storm team that has dropped six games in a row and ranks 15th in offensive rating, 13th in effective field goal percentage and 14th in net rating this season.

The Sparks are a poor defensive team (last in the W in defensive rating), but they may not have to worry about that against Seattle’s putrid offense. The Storm had scored 72 or fewer points in five games in a row before Monday’s loss to Las Vegas.

With Dominique Malonga seemingly on a minutes limit since returning from a concussion, the Storm don’t have a lot of go-to scoring options against a Sparks team that averages 88.7 points per game – the third-most in the W.

I think Los Angeles wins this game, and I wouldn't be shocked if it covers. L.A. is 3-1 on the road this season.

Pick: Sparks -5.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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