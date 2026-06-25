Sparks vs. Tempo Prediction, Odds, Best WNBA Prop Bet for Thursday, June 25

Two teams battling to get over .500 face off on Thursday night in Toronto, as Marina Mabrey and the Toronto Tempo host Dearica Hamby and the Los Angeles Sparks.

The Sparks received some bad news earlier this week, as star guard Kelsey Plum (left lower leg) is set to miss at least four weeks. The Sparks are 8-8 this season (1-3 without Plum), and they could fall in the standings over the next month without the four-time All-Star, who is averaging 23.9 points per game this season.

Even with Plum out, oddsmakers have set this game as a pick’em since both of these teams have struggled on the defensive end, ranking 13th (Toronto) and 14th (Los Angeles) in defensive rating.

The total for Thursday’s matchup is all the way up at 180.5, and these teams did combine for more than 200 points in their last meeting in L.A. After splitting two games much earlier this season, who has the edge in Thursday’s battle?

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this interconference clash.

Sparks vs. Tempo Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Sparks -1.5 (+102)

Tempo +1.5 (-122)

Moneyline

Sparks: -110

Tempo: -110

Total

180.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Sparks vs. Tempo How to Watch

Date: Thursday, June 25

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Coca-Cola Coliseum

How to Watch (TV): Prime Video

Sparks record: 8-8

Tempo record: 8-9

Sparks vs. Tempo Injury Reports

Sparks Injury Report

Cameron Brink -- out

Kelsey Plum -- out

Tempo Injury Report

Brittney Sykes -- out

Kiki Rice -- out

Sparks vs. Tempo Best WNBA Prop Bets

Tempo Best WNBA Prop Bet

Marina Mabrey OVER 22.5 Points (-119)

Marina Mabrey has scored 18 or more points in five of her last six games, clearing the 20-point mark in four of those matchups. She should have a massive role with Sykes and Rice both out of the lineup.

The Tempo star is averaging 19.4 points per game this season while shooting 44.3 percent from the field and 39.0 percent from 3, and now she takes on a Sparks team that is 14th in the league in defensive rating.

Mabrey had two down scoring games (seven and 14) against the Sparks earlier this season, but I’m buying her in this matchup at home. Mabrey’s usage rate is 29.9 percent – the highest of her career – and she’s taking nearly 15 shots per game.

That is a great floor to have against one of the worst defenses in the league.

Sparks vs. Tempo Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I like Toronto to win at home:

The Los Angeles Sparks lost star guard Kelsey Plum for the next four weeks with a lower left leg injury, putting them in a tough spot to stay in the playoff mix.

Los Angeles’ offense hinges heavily on Plum’s scoring, and the team is just 14th in the W in defensive rating so far this season. So, the Sparks may take a step back with Plum set to miss time for the second stretch this season.

On Thursday, the Sparks are in a pick’em against the Toronto Tempo, who they split two games with earlier this season in L.A. The Tempo are an impressive 10-7 against the spread this season, and they’ve won four of their seven games at home.

Both of these teams have struggled on defense – Toronto is 13th in defensive rating – but the loss of Plum could help the Tempo keep this Sparks team in check. Los Angeles is 1-3 without the star guard in 2026, and it already lost a game at home by 10 to this Tempo team when Plum had 28 points.

Toronto can score at a high level (fourth in the W in points per game), and I think it should be favored at home. So, I’ll gladly take this pick’em price on Thursday night.

Pick: Tempo Moneyline (-110 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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