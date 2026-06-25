Peter’s Points: WNBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Breanna Stewart, Sparks-Tempo, Wings-Aces)

Thursday’s WNBA action features a few terrific matchups, with contenders like Las Vegas, Dallas and New York all set to take the floor.

The Dallas Wings have already won more games this season than they did all of 2025, but they find themselves as underdogs against the defending champion Las Vegas Aces, a team that they blew out the last time they played. So, should bettors target Paige Bueckers and company to pull off an upset?

On Thursday, I’m eyeing two sides and a player prop for New York Liberty star Breanna Stewart, who has put together a huge season on the glass for one of the best teams in the league.

After a rough showing on Wednesday, I’m looking to bounce back with a spread bet, a moneyline pick and a player prop for Thursday's action.

Here’s a complete look at the odds and analysis behind today’s best bets.

WNBA Best Bets Record

2026 season record: 45-26 (+11.47 units)

Overall (since 2024 season): 220-189-2 (+14.37 units)

Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

WNBA Best Bets Today

Toronto Tempo Moneyline (-110) vs. Los Angeles Sparks

Breanna Stewart OVER 8.5 Rebounds (+110)

Dallas Wings +4.5 (-110) vs. Las Vegas Aces

Toronto Tempo Moneyline (-110) vs. Los Angeles Sparks

The Los Angeles Sparks lost star guard Kelsey Plum for the next four weeks with a lower left leg injury, putting them in a tough spot to stay in the playoff mix.

Los Angeles’ offense hinges heavily on Plum’s scoring, and the team is just 14th in the W in defensive rating so far this season. So, the Sparks may take a step back with Plum set to miss time for the second stretch this season.

On Thursday, the Sparks are in a pick’em against the Toronto Tempo, who they split two games with earlier this season in L.A. The Tempo are an impressive 10-7 against the spread this season, and they’ve won four of their seven games at home.

Both of these teams have struggled on defense – Toronto is 13th in defensive rating – but the loss of Plum could help the Tempo keep this Sparks team in check. Los Angeles is 1-3 without the star guard in 2026, and it already lost a game at home by 10 to this Tempo team when Plum had 28 points.

Toronto can score at a high level (fourth in the W in points per game), and I think it should be favored at home. So, I’ll gladly take this pick’em price on Thursday night.

Breanna Stewart OVER 8.5 Rebounds (+110)

Stewart has been a monster on the glass in the 2026 season, averaging 8.8 rebounds per game. She’s picked up at least 10 boards in four of her last six games, making her an intriguing player to bet on at plus money against the Seattle Storm.

Seattle ranks 13th in the WNBA in rebound percentage and effective field goal percentage, allowing over 36 opponent rebounds per game (14th in the W).

Stewart has nine or more rebounds in 11 of her 18 games this season, and she should be in the mix to clear this prop against a Storm team that has struggled on offense all season long.

Dallas Wings +4.5 (-110) vs. Las Vegas Aces

So far this season, Bueckers and the Wings have had the Aces’ number, winning twice at home against them. Las Vegas is 8-2 on the road in the 2026 season, going 8-0 against the rest of the league and 0-2 against Dallas.

Now, the Wings hit the road for the third meeting between these teams, and oddsmakers still have them as underdogs. Dallas is just 4-4 against the spread as a dog this season, but there are a couple of trends that are in the Wings’ favor on Thursday.

First off, the Aces are just 2-5 against the spread when favored at home and 4-3 straight up in the 2026 season.

As good as the defending champs are, they actually rank behind the Wings in net rating and defensive rating this season while sitting just one spot ahead of them in offensive rating.

Dallas has shown that it can compete with this vaunted Las Vegas attack, allowing just 66 points in a blowout win the last time these teams played.

While I am not predicting a Dallas blowout win, I do think it can cover the spread with this line set outside of one possession.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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