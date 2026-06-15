Sparks vs. Valkyries Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for WNBA Commissioner’s Cup

Kelsey Plum and the Los Angeles Sparks have shaken off a slow start to the 2026 season and are over .500 (7-6) heading into a Commissioner’s Cup matchup with the Golden State Valkyries on Monday night.

Golden State (8-5) is tied in Commissioner’s Cup play with the Sparks (both teams are 3-2), and both teams enter this game on winning streaks.

The Valkyries have cooled off after a fast start to 2026, but they still have the fourth-best net rating in the league.

Meanwhile, the Sparks have done most of their damage on the road, going 5-1 in six games. Despite that, they’re underdogs in this matchup in Golden State.

Can Plum and company pull off an upset and move up even further in the Western Conference standings?

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction or Monday’s Commissioner’s Cup clash.

Sparks vs. Valkyries Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Sparks +5.5 (-118)

Valkyries -5.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Sparks: +180

Valkyries: -218

Total

173.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Sparks vs. Valkyries How to Watch

Date: Monday, June 15

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Chase Center

How to Watch (TV): Peacock/NBCSN

Sparks record: 7-6

Valkyries record: 8-5

Sparks vs. Valkyries Injury Reports

Sparks Injury Report

None to report

Valkyries Injury Report

None to report

Sparks vs. Valkyries Best WNBA Prop Bets

Sparks Best WNBA Prop Bet

Kelsey Plum OVER 5.5 Points (-147)

Kelsey Plum missed some time with an ankle injury earlier this season, but she’s been a terrific playmaker for the Sparks when she’s been in the lineup.

Plum is averaging 6.9 assists per game, picking up six or more dimes in eight of her 10 appearances, which happen to be her last eight games.

The Valkyries are just eighth in the league in opponent assists per game, and Plum has a huge workload on offense for L.A. on a nightly basis. I think this prop is mispriced with the line at 5.5 on Monday.

Sparks vs. Valkyries Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my WNBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why the Sparks are a solid bet on the road:

The Sparks are one of the best road teams in the WNBA this season, going 5-1 straight up and 4-2 against the spread.

Meanwhile, the Valkyries are under .500 against the spread at home and overall this season, seeing their net rating dip from No. 2 to No. 4 in the league despite a two-game winning streak.

The Sparks have won three games in a row, jumping to third in the WNBA in offensive rating and eighth in net rating. They still are the worst defensive team in the W (15th in defensive rating), but Los Angeles can score with anyone.

I think that gives it a chance to hang around against the Valkyries, and I’m shocked this line has moved from 3.5 to 5.5 on Monday night, as the Sparks have a clean injury report.

I’ll take the points in this matchup.

Pick: Sparks +5.5 (-118 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's WNBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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