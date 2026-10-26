Sports Equinox Parlay: NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL Parlay for Monday, October 26

For the 33rd time in history, we have a sports equinox in store for tonight!

If you don't know, a sports equinox is when all four men's major professional sports leagues have at least one game each on the same day. With Monday Night Football, World Series Game 3, and both the NBA and NHL in action, we get to enjoy a plethora of sports tonight.

To celebrate the occasion, I've come up with my favorite bet for each of the four sports. You can bet them separately or throw them all together in a parlay; it's up to you.

Sports Equinox Best Bets Parlay

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Tanner McKee 194+ Passing Yards (-111)

Brewers -101 vs. Rays

Chet Holmgren 9+ Rebounds (-119)

Rangers -135 vs. Kings

Parlay Odds: +1111

Tanner McKee 194+ Passing Yards (-111)

I get that the Eagles' offense is depleted and Tanner McKee didn't exactly look elite in his first start last weekend, but he now gets to face the worst defense in NFL history. The Cowboys rank last in opponent dropback EPA and last in opponent success rate. A high school quarterback might be able to throw for 194+ yards against this secondary, so I'm going to trust McKee to do exactly that on Monday Night Football.

Brewers -101 vs. Rays

I'm going to jump at the chance to bet on the Brewers as slight underdogs to take a 3-0 lead in the World Series. A lot of the time, being successful in the MLB Playoffs is all about getting a hot offense at the right time, and since the start of September, the Brewers have ranked fourth in the Majors in wRC+, while the Rays rank just 18th.

I also have some concern about the Rays' ability to hit lefties. They're 19th in the Majors in wRC+ against lefties since the start of last month, and now they face a lefty in Robert Gasser, who has allowed just one earned run in nine innings pitched so far this postseason.

I'll bet on the Brewers to get the job done on the road.

Chet Holmgren 9+ Rebounds (-119)

The Phoenix Suns have been a horrible rebounding team through their first two games this season, grabbing just 41.6% of available rebounds, which is 2% lower than any other team in the NBA. That could lead to a big performance on the glass by Chet Holmgren of the Oklahoma City Thunder. He had a 17-rebound performance against the Nuggets last week.

Rangers -135 vs. Kings

In the past few years, the Los Angeles Kings have consistently been a team that ranked near the top of the league in a lot of advanced metrics, but they struggled to do the simple things well, like having a high shooting percentage and save percentage. Unfortunately for them, they now rank low in both the advanced and simple metrics. They rank 26th in expected goal differential and 29th in shooting percentage. Darcy Kuemper has also struggled this season and currently has a 3.55 goals-against average and an .890 save percentage.

The Rangers should be bigger favorites on their home ice against a Kings team that they outrank in almost every measurable statistic.

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

Find Iain's bets, where he placed them, and how to tail them on Juice Reel.

Register with DraftKings today and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass . Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit, applying your bonus token and making your first $5 wager.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.