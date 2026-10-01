Sportsbook Insiders: Examining the Latest Super Bowl Odds Movement; Why Rams Remain Highly Rated

Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams entered the 2026 NFL season as the clear favorite to win the Super Bowl at the best betting sites , yet they’re off to a 1-2 start and in third place in the NFC West.

There’s a long season ahead for the Rams to turn things around, but injuries to Myles Garrett (out six weeks after undergoing a knee procedure) and Puka Nacua (missed back-to-back games) have certainly called into question whether or not the Rams are the best team in the NFL.

After all, they’ve lost to two contenders in San Francisco and Denver and have fallen to third in the odds to win their own division. Going to the Super Bowl – never mind winning it – out of a wild card spot won’t be easy, but that’s the path the Rams may have to take in 2026.

Sports Illustrated recently spoke to several oddsmakers about the Rams’ outlook – and their latest Super Bowl odds – to see if they’re still viewed as the best team in the NFL.

“The Rams are currently still our highest power rated team, but the gap has narrowed significantly since preseason,” a FanDuel Trader told Sports Illustrated. “Once they get Puka and Myles Garrett back, they should regain a healthy lead as our highest rated team.”

Nacua appears to be on track to return in Week 4 against the Philadelphia Eagles, which should help Matthew Stafford and an offense that is just 16th in the league in EPA/Play through three weeks.

The Buffalo Bills (+670) have tied the Rams in the odds to win the Super Bowl at some books, and the San Francisco 49ers (+900) and Baltimore Ravens (+900) are now both inside 10/1.

Before the start of the regular season, L.A. was the only team inside 10/1 to win the Super Bowl, so it certainly doesn’t have the same gap as it once did over the rest of the league.

“We've downgraded them about a point and a half relative to the preseason ratings,” Johnny Avello, Director of Race and Sports Operations for DraftKings Sportsbook, told Sports Illustrated. “Some of that is from missing Myles Garrett and Puka Nacua, but just also from underperforming expectations. But yes, they're still among the top performers.”

It may take another loss in a key NFC West game to drop the Rams, though Fanatics Sportsbook has given the Bills a little more love when it comes to their ratings.

“The Rams preseason were our clear number one, and by a wide margin,” Ty Gour, Sports Trader at Fanatics Sportsbook, told Sports Illustrated. “And with their start, despite Denver and San Francisco both being quality opponents and really quality losses, they have taken a hit.

“And so with that, the Bills have started to take center stage as our number one. Right now it's a bit of a 1A/1B. We view the Bills as the clear one in the AFC, Rams clear one in the NFC still, but overall those two are neck-and-neck right now. And if Josh Allen turns out to be fully healthy, then the Bills will likely take that number one spot from the Rams going forward.”

Allen was banged up in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Chargers, but he is not on the injury report for the team’s Week 4 matchup with the Patriots.

There is still a crowded group in the odds to win the Super Bowl overall, as 15 teams are shorter than 30/1 to win the Super Bowl and 10 teams are 20/1 or better. Since it’s early in the season, oddsmakers clearly aren’t going to overreact too much to some results, but the Rams have lost some ground with their slow start.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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