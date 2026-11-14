Sportsbook Insiders: Insights on Steelers vs. Bengals Odds, AFC North Race and Sunday Night's Future Impact

Sunday Night Football in Week 10 has massive playoff implications, as the Pittsburgh Steelers hit the road for their final regular-season meeting with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Both of these teams are 6-2 through the first nine weeks of the season, but the Steelers hold the top spot in the AFC North after beating Cincy in Week 3. With the Baltimore Ravens sitting at 4-5 and down Lamar Jackson, it appears that these two teams are the only ones in the mix to win the division.

Sure, the Cleveland Browns are 4-5, but the betting market has made it pretty clear that it’s Cincinnati or Pittsburgh to win the AFC North, and the Bengals currently have a major edge.

AFC North Odds for 2026 Season

Bengals: -230

Steelers: +240

Browns: +1600

Ravens: +3000

Ahead of Sunday night’s showdown, Sports Illustrated spoke with several oddsmakers to understand how this division race could change depending upon the outcome of the game. Right now, the Bengals are favored to win at home and even the season series at one game apiece.

“Well, if Cincy wins, they'll probably be around -450,” Johnny Avello, Director of Race and Sports Operations for DraftKings Sportsbook, told Sports Illustrated. “They're currently around -230 right now to win the division. If the Steelers win, they'll be +120 because they are now +240. But Cincinnati will still be a small favorite at probably -120, -130, even if the Steelers do win. I'd say that the Bengals will drop from 12/1 to 10/1 to win it all if they win this week. And then the Steelers will also drop from I think 40/1 to the 28/1 range, somewhere in there. This is just a huge swing game for the division.”

It’s interesting that Cincinnati would still be favored over Pittsburgh even if it lost in Week 10, but multiple oddsmakers made it clear to Sports Illustrated that the Bengals are the higher-rated team.

In addition to that, Cincy has a much more favorable schedule down the stretch than the Steelers.

The Bengals still have to play Cleveland twice, Kansas City (at home) and Baltimore to close the regular season, but there is a real chance the Bengals are favored in every game the rest of the way. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh still has Denver, Houston and Jacksonville on the schedule as well as two late games against Baltimore where Jackson could potentially make his return.

“This one's pretty fun because obviously a divisional game and then as of right this second, Pittsburgh owns the tiebreaker,” Ty Gour, Sports Trader at Fanatics Sportsbook, told Sports Illustrated. “So, Cincy would need to win to split that tiebreaker. Now that being said, the moneyline is priced in the division price a bit. Like right now we have the Bengals at -230, Steelers at +235. And that's factoring in the fact that the Bengals are 5.5-point favorites right now.

“If the Steelers do win, it'll give them a huge advantage that the Bengals won't get. The best the Bengals can do is get that one-game outright lead, but the tiebreaker won't be decided, so the Steelers will still be within a game and be able to challenge. Whereas if the Steelers win then not only do they win the game and get the outright lead, they also get the tiebreaker outright. And so that essentially acts as a two-game buffer. And with that, their price would jump more significantly than the Bengals' would.”

The Steelers rams the ball all over Cincinnati earlier this season, and Aaron Rodgers and Co. do have a rest advantage in this game. The Steelers are coming off their bye while the Bengals played in Madrid against Atlanta in Week 9.

Still, Cincy’s four-game winning streak has vaulted it to the top of the odds in the division, and one oddsmaker believes that the No. 1 seed is in play for Joe Burrow and Co.

“A Bengals win is currently favored so our book is priced as such,” Christian Cipollini, Senior Trading Manager at BetMGM, told Sports Illustrated. “If the Steelers win, it would be a decent sized move towards them in the AFC North futures and the Bengals would take a slight hit in the main futures as well. The Bengals are positioning themselves to have a good chance at the No. 1 seed (which greatly improves any team’s odds) and losing Sunday would make that very, very difficult.”

The division won’t get wrapped up by either team with a win, but it is interesting that Cincinnati could lose the game and still remain an odds-on favorite to take the AFC North. The winner of this game will be in a pretty good spot to challenge Buffalo, Denver and Jacksonville for the top seed in the AFC as well.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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