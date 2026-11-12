Sportsbook Insiders: Jaguars Won the Trade Deadline, But How is the Public Betting on Their Super Bowl Odds?

The 2026 NFL trade deadline featured a ton of major deals, and several altered the odds for teams to make the playoffs – and win the Super Bowl – this season.

Chicago and San Francisco started the frenzy before Week 9, adding Jeffery Simmons (Bears) and DeForest Buckner (49ers) to their defenses.

However, in the final two days before the deadline, the Jacksonville Jaguars and Minnesota Vikings made massive splashes as well, and Jacksonville moved inside 10/1 to win the Super Bowl as a result.

The 6-2 Jaguars are in the driver’s seat to win the AFC South, and they traded multiple picks to bring in safety Jessie Bates, defensive tackle Jordan Davis and Davon Godchaux. Those moves bolstered a defense that is already No. 2 in the NFL in EPA/Play and No. 1 in EPA/Rush.

Meanwhile, the Vikings finally improved their quarterback room, trading a third-round pick to Las Vegas for Kirk Cousins. The move to add Cousins shot the Vikings way up the board in the odds to win the Super Bowl this season even though they’ve lost two games in a row.

“This week the Cousins one was the biggest,” Johnny Avello, Director of Race and Sports Operations for DraftKings Sportsbook, told Sports Illustrated when asked the impact of the deadline. “That took Minnesota down from, about 28/1 to 22/1. And just because Carson Wentz looked so bad on Monday night, I think that also was a reason why we reacted and the bettors also reacted to playing it.”

Still, in talking to multiple oddsmakers in the days after the deadline, it’s clear that they view the Jaguars as the biggest winner entering the second half of the season.

“Jaguars definitely,” Christian Cipollini, Senior Trading Manager at BetMGM, told Sports Illustrated. “They made moves signalling they are all-in and their team is much better this week now versus last week.”

Now, there are questions about the price Jacksonville paid to add all this defensive talent, as they did give up a first and a second-round pick for Davis. Still, oddsmakers view that as a positive for this season, even if the long-term impact could hurt the Jaguars in the future.

"The Jaguars improved in our power ratings due to acquiring Bates and Davis, though many believe they overpaid in draft capital,” a FanDuel Trader told Sports Illustrated.

Despite the Jaguars’ moves to go all-in, and their third-place finish in the AFC last season, the public hasn’t come around on them as a Super Bowl contender, according to several books.

Public Bettors Avoiding Jacksonville as a Super Bowl Contender?

Jacksonville has moved to around +750 to win the Super Bowl, yet most of that move seems to be driven by the team improving and their position in the AFC South.

“We have not seen significant Super Bowl action on Jacksonville, and they remain our best position in the futures market,” Joey Feazel, Head of Football at Caesars Sportsbook, told Sports Illustrated. “The Jaguars have yet to build their resume against top contenders, which has kept the public from fully buying into them as a legitimate championship team.”

Multiple sportsbooks cited the Jags as a “winner” in the Super Bowl market where they aren’t carrying a lot of liability.

“Jags are usually not a team that takes a lot of action in the preseason,” Cipollini said. “Looking at realistic teams that have a chance, Jags are our least bet on team. At this moment they are one of our biggest winners. The public is starting to back them now and the market is treating them as a legitimate contender.”

Jacksonville may not have received a ton of love earlier in the season, but FanDuel, DraftKings and Fanatics Sportsbook all told Sports Illustrated that the team has gained some popularity in the market over the last few weeks.

“They are sitting at +750 right now on our book,” Ty Gour, Sports Trader at Fanatics Sportsbook, told Sports Illustrated. “So, they're definitely shooting up the board. It's funny because overall the Jags, like over the course of the entire betting market lifecycle, they're our 15th most-bet Super Bowl team.

“But in the last month, they're our fifth most-bet behind Chicago, San Fran, Buffalo and KC. So, they've kind of entrenched themselves in that contender discussion recently and you're starting to see that in the betting action itself, but the overall liability is still quite small, if not a positive result for us at this point.”

Barring an epic collapse in the second half of the season, the Jaguars should repeat as divison champs. Their defense has been elite in the 2026 season, and there's a real chance the Jags end up with the No. 1 seed over Buffalo or Denver. If that's the case, the Jaguars' Super Bowl odds should continue to improve, especially since most of the teams in the AFC playoff race have a pretty clear flaw at this point in the season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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