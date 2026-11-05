Sportsbook Insiders: Jonathan Taylor Highlights Top Players Oddsmakers are Monitoring at Trade Deadline

The 2026 NFL trade deadline is only a few days away, there are players (and teams) that could alter the futures market.

Several teams have already made moves, including contenders like the Chicago Bears (adding Jeffery Simmons), Seattle Seahawks (adding Quenton Nelson) and San Francisco 49ers (traded for DeForest Buckner).

The New York Giants and Baltimore Ravens have also made trades to help their quarterback rooms after injuries to Jaxson Dart and Lamar Jackson altered their respective seasons.

But, which players that have yet to be traded could impact the futures market the most?

Sports Illustrated spoke to several oddsmakers ahead of Week 9 of the NFL season, and one name kept coming up: Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor.

The Colts have already started a fire sale, moving on from Nelson and Buckner prior to Week 8, and Taylor could net the team a high draft pick since he’s under contract through the 2028 season.

“Jonathan Taylor is the biggest impact guy,” Johnny Avello, Director of Race and Sports Operations for DraftKings Sportsbook, told Sports Illustrated. “He's certainly going to make a difference.”

Right now, the Denver Broncos (6-2), Minnesota Vikings (6-1), Seahawks (4-4) and Giants (4-2-1) seem to be the teams in the mix for Taylor. The Colts don’t need to trade him though, as he is under contract next season. So, if they don’t receive an offer they love, they could hold out and look to trade him in the offseason.

“That player is Jonathan Taylor,” Ty Gour, Sports Trader at Fanatics Sportsbook, told Sports Illustrated when asked which player would move the needle the most at the deadline. “Wherever he lands, it's going to have a seismic impact on the playoff race, especially if he ends up going to Minnesota, as has been floated out.”

Taylor is one of the most dynamic runners in the league, putting up 1,431 rushing yards in the 2024 season and 1,585 rushing yards last season. This season, the former second-round pick is averaging 4.1 yards per carry and has eight scores for a Colts team that has just two wins and is way out of the playoff race.

While Taylor is the biggest name to watch, there are a few more players that oddsmakers are keeping their eye on ahead of the deadline.

Maxx Crosby Could Move Market

The Raiders are in the thick of the playoff race in the AFC at 4-4, but they nearly moved Maxx Crosby to Baltimore in the offseason. If he gets put back on the market, he could change the odds for the Super Bowl.

“A pass rusher like Maxx Crosby, he also could move the needle if he's joining the right team,” Avello said.

Vikings’ Quarterback Room is Something to Monitor

With Kyler Murray (hamstring) banged up and Minnesota sitting in the bottom five in the league in EPA/Play and success rate, it’s possible a move to their quarterback room would be necessary to truly put them in contention for the Super Bowl.

“The Vikings' QB situation also isn't a ton better,” Gour said. “I'm not sure how much Kevin O'Connell believes in Carson Wentz, and if there are better options, they may start to explore those. So we're watching players like Mac Jones and Justin Fields – players who have starting experience and are just sitting as backups right now. Is there a chance they get moved? I don't know, but definitely something we're keeping an eye on and could have an impact on the playoff race the rest of the way here.”

More Colts Moves to Come?

Colts quarterback Daniel Jones was another player floated as a potential candidate that could move the odds, though it would likely mean a team had a QB injury in Week 9.

“If Daniel Jones gets moved maybe that could but only because QB is a much more impactful position (and would probably mean a team had an injury),” Christian Cipollini, Senior Trading Manager at BetMGM told Sports Illustrated.

The trade deadline is set for Tuesday, Nov. 10, so there are still a few more days for contenders to improve their rosters for the stretch run.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.