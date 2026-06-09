Spurs' NBA Finals Odds Skyrocket After Game 3 Win; Knicks Fall to Less than 2/1 Favorites

The 2026 NBA Finals arefar from over.

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs responded in a big way after losing Games 1 and 2 at home, upsetting the New York Knicks with a 115-111 win in Game 3 at Madison Square Garden. San Antonio now has a chance to even the series on Wednesday night before things shift back to Frost Bank Center for Game 5 on Saturday.

The betting market has completely flipped after San Antonio's win, as the Knicks were -500 favorites to win the series and 2.5-point favorites to win Game 3. Now, with the Spurs getting a game back, New York has fallen to -190 at DraftKings to win the title.

San Antonio's odds have been cut in half -- and then some -- after winning Game 3. Wemby and Co. went from +380 to +160 to win the title, which translates to an implied probability of 38.46 percent. If the Spurs win Game 4 at Madison Square Garden, there is a good chance that they'll be favored to win the series since they'll have home-court advantage again heading into Game 5.

The road team has now won the last five games in the playoffs for both the Knicks and Spurs, a wild trend that could continue in Game 4. New York is once again set as a 2.5-point favorite at home, which is why oddsmakers have it favored to win the series.

Only one team -- the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers -- has come back from a 3-1 series deficit in the NBA Finals.

San Antonio had by far its best offensive showing of the Finals in Game 3, scoring 115 points behind big games from Wembanyama (32 points) and Stephon Castle (23 points). San Antonio also took 24 free throws in the second half, which helped it erase a seven-point halftime deficit.

Jalen Brunson (32 points) had arguably his best scoring game of the series for the Knicks, but Karl-Anthony Towns (11 points) and Mikal Bridges (two points) were nonexistent on offense after swinging Game 2 in San Antonio.

Oddsmakers currently have the Knicks winning the series in six games (+205) as the most-likely outcome in this series while the Spurs in seven games (+260) is second.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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