Spurs vs. Kings Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Nov. 23
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Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs have won nine of their last 10 games, and they’re heavily favored on the road against the Sacramento Kings.
The Kings finally picked up their second win of the season on Saturday night, upsetting the short-handed Boston Celtics at home. The Kings are not going to contend for a playoff spot this season, but rookie guard Darius Acuff Jr. is one of the most exciting young players in the league.
Even with the win over Boston, Sacramento is still 29th in the league in net rating, and it’s lost by 27 and 15 in two meetings with San Antonio.
So, bettors should expect another blowout on Monday night.
San Antonio remains without Dylan Harper (hip) in this game, though it has the guard depth with De’Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle to make up for him.
Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for the third meeting between these teams in the 2026-27 season.
Spurs vs. Kings Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Spurs -10.5 (-115)
- Kings +10.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Spurs: -484
- Kings: +371
Total
- 223.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Spurs vs. Kings How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Nov. 23
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports California, DAZN (SAS), NBA League Pass
- Spurs record: 14-3
- Kings record: 2-14
Spurs vs. Kings Injury Reports
Spurs Injury Report
- De’Aaron Fox – questionable
- Dylan Harper – out
- Tobias Harris – out
- Jayden Quaintance – out
- Victor Wembanyama – questionable
- Jordan McLaughlin – questionable
Kings Injury Report
- Maxime Raynaud – out
- Sean Pedulla – out
- Ben Simmons – out
- Jonathan Mogbo – out
Spurs vs. Kings Best NBA Prop Bet
Spurs Best NBA Prop Bet
- Victor Wembanyama OVER 29.5 Points (-117)
In two meetings with the Kings this season, Wembanyama has been right around his season average, dropping 29 points in just under 27 minutes and 30 in just over 26 minutes.
If he does play, he may not need a ton of time on the floor to come near his season average, especially with Harper out and Fox questionable.
The Kings rank 26th in the league in defensive rating, and Wembanyama has routinely gotten up 20 or more shots in the 2026-27 season. He's averaging 20.8 shot attempts per game, and any volume like that will be enough for him to put up another big game against the Kings.
Spurs vs. Kings Prediction and Pick
I’m not going to overthink this game, even with San Antonio potentially down three starters.
The Spurs are No. 1 in the NBA in net rating and have won all eight of their games against teams under .500, including wins by 15 and 27 against this Kings team.
Sacramento pulled off an upset against a suddenly reeling Boston team, but it still has just two wins all season and ranks 29th in the league in net rating (minus-11.9) in the 2026-27 season.
The Kings are also just 4-6 against the spread at home with only one outright win (against Boston) this season.
I don’t expect a mini winning streak from this Sacramento team, and the Spurs still have a ton of talent on their roster even if Wemby and Fox get the night off on Monday.
Pick: Spurs -10.5 (-115 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
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Peter is the associate managing editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, betting and more. He is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.Follow peterdewey2