Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs have won nine of their last 10 games, and they’re heavily favored on the road against the Sacramento Kings.

The Kings finally picked up their second win of the season on Saturday night, upsetting the short-handed Boston Celtics at home. The Kings are not going to contend for a playoff spot this season, but rookie guard Darius Acuff Jr. is one of the most exciting young players in the league.

Even with the win over Boston, Sacramento is still 29th in the league in net rating, and it’s lost by 27 and 15 in two meetings with San Antonio.

So, bettors should expect another blowout on Monday night.

San Antonio remains without Dylan Harper (hip) in this game, though it has the guard depth with De’Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle to make up for him.

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for the third meeting between these teams in the 2026-27 season.

Spurs vs. Kings Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Spurs -10.5 (-115)

Kings +10.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Spurs: -484

Kings: +371

Total

223.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Spurs vs. Kings How to Watch

Date: Monday, Nov. 23

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Golden 1 Center

How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports California, DAZN (SAS), NBA League Pass

Spurs record: 14-3

Kings record: 2-14

Spurs vs. Kings Injury Reports

Spurs Injury Report

De’Aaron Fox – questionable

Dylan Harper – out

Tobias Harris – out

Jayden Quaintance – out

Victor Wembanyama – questionable

Jordan McLaughlin – questionable

Kings Injury Report

Maxime Raynaud – out

Sean Pedulla – out

Ben Simmons – out

Jonathan Mogbo – out

Spurs vs. Kings Best NBA Prop Bet

Spurs Best NBA Prop Bet

Victor Wembanyama OVER 29.5 Points (-117)

In two meetings with the Kings this season, Wembanyama has been right around his season average, dropping 29 points in just under 27 minutes and 30 in just over 26 minutes.

If he does play, he may not need a ton of time on the floor to come near his season average, especially with Harper out and Fox questionable.

The Kings rank 26th in the league in defensive rating, and Wembanyama has routinely gotten up 20 or more shots in the 2026-27 season. He's averaging 20.8 shot attempts per game, and any volume like that will be enough for him to put up another big game against the Kings.

Spurs vs. Kings Prediction and Pick

I’m not going to overthink this game, even with San Antonio potentially down three starters.

The Spurs are No. 1 in the NBA in net rating and have won all eight of their games against teams under .500, including wins by 15 and 27 against this Kings team.

Sacramento pulled off an upset against a suddenly reeling Boston team, but it still has just two wins all season and ranks 29th in the league in net rating (minus-11.9) in the 2026-27 season.

The Kings are also just 4-6 against the spread at home with only one outright win (against Boston) this season.

I don’t expect a mini winning streak from this Sacramento team, and the Spurs still have a ton of talent on their roster even if Wemby and Fox get the night off on Monday.

Pick: Spurs -10.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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