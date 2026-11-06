Spurs vs. Kings Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for NBA Cup Group Play

The San Antonio Spurs have a seventh-straight win in their sights when they visit the Sacramento Kings on Friday night in NBA Cup Group Play.

The Spurs started the season with losses to the Thunder and Rockets before rattling off six straight wins. Granted, they were favored by at least 12.5 points in all of those games and are once again huge favorites tonight.

Sacramento ended its recent road trip with its first win of the season, upsetting the Mavericks 115-100, but lost 116-103 against the Lakers in its return home.

The Spurs won all three meetings against the Kings last season, then beat them 130-103 on Oct. 27 this season.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Friday night’s NBA Cup Group Play matchup.

Spurs vs. Kings Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Spurs -16.5 (-115)

Kings +16.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Spurs -1180

Kings +740

Total

230.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Spurs vs. Kings How to Watch

Date: Friday, Nov. 6

Time: 10:00 p.m.

Venue: Golden 1 Center

How to Watch (TV): DAZN, NBCSCA

Spurs record: 6-2

Kings record: 1-7

Spurs vs. Kings Injury Reports

Spurs Injury Report

Maliq Brown – Out

Ja’Kobi Gillespie – Out

Tobias Harris – Out

Jayden Quaintance – Out

Kings Injury Report

Keegan Murray – Out

Sean Pedulla – Out

Maxime Raynaud – Out

Ben Simmons – Out

Spurs vs. Kings Best NBA Prop Bets

Kings Best NBA Prop Bet

Zach LaVine OVER 19.5 Points (-102)

Zach LaVine is averaging 23.1 points per game in the early going, with at least 20 points in seven of eight games this season.

His only UNDER came three games ago in Memphis, and he cleared this mark with 22 points in San Antonio earlier this year.

Spurs vs. Kings Prediction and Pick

The Spurs already beat the Kings by 27 points this season, and although that game was at home, I don’t see much changing tonight in Sacramento.

Maybe the Kings will be able to keep it a bit more respectable, but point differential is the second tiebreaker in NBA Cup Group Play, so the Spurs do have some motivation to run up the score.

I’ll take the Spurs to get another blowout win over the Kings tonight.

Pick: Spurs -16.5 (-115)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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