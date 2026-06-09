Spurs vs. Knicks Opening Odds for NBA Finals Game 4 (New York Favored After Dropping Game 3)

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs aren’t going away just yet.

San Antonio rallied in Game 3 of the NBA Finals to upset the New York Knicks on their home floor, ending the Knicks’ 13-game playoff winning streak. San Antonio is still down two games to one after losing the first two games at home, but it could even the series on Wednesday night before things shift back to Frost Bank Center.

Jalen Brunson and the Knicks led by seven at the half in Game 3, but San Antonio came out firing in the third quarter, and it had the benefit of taking 24 free throws in the second half to help it secure a four-point win.

It’s been a long time since the Knicks had to respond from a loss, but they’ll have the benefit of being at home on Wednesday night. New York was 30-10 at home in the regular season, and it’s only lost two home games so far in the postseason.

Let’s check out the opening odds for Game 4, where the Knicks are once again favored to win.

Spurs vs. Knicks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Spurs +2.5 (-115)

Knicks -2.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Spurs: +105

Knicks: -125

Total

216.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Oddsmakers have not adjusted the line much from Game 3 of this series, as the Knicks remain 2.5-point favorites at home while the total went from 215.5 to 216.5 after these teams combined for 226 points on Monday night.

The first two games of this series fell well short of this total, so it’ll be interesting to see how these offenses fare in Game 4.

The Knicks remain -190 favorites to win this series , but San Antonio cut its odds to win the Finals by more than half after winning Game 3.

If the Spurs win Game 4, they’d have home-court advantage heading into Game 5 and would likely be favored again to win this matchup.

However, New York has a chance to take a commanding 3-1 series lead, a deficit that only one team (the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers) has come back from in NBA Finals history. The Knicks winning this series in six games is currently the most-likely outcome in the correct score odds at DraftKings.

Spurs vs. Knicks Game 4 Preview

Both Wembanyama (32 points, eight rebounds, six assists) and Stephon Castle (23 points) played their best games of the series in Game 3 to lead the Spurs, and Caste’s downhill attacking helped get Brunson in foul trouble in the late third quarter.

The Knicks were forced to go with a non-Brunson lineup for a significant stretch in the second half, and it helped the Spurs pull away with New York’s offense stagnating. Even with Brunson on the floor, the Knicks didn’t get enough motion in their attack, something Mike Brown mentioned in his postgame presser.

"We just wanted to stand and watch one guy dribble a ton. And then when the ball got passed, there were no quick decisions by the guy receiving the basketball."



Mike Brown talks about the Knicks' stagnancy on offense: pic.twitter.com/sckpnKoobG — SNY Knicks (@sny_knicks) June 9, 2026

Unless New York is able to get Towns (11 points in Game 3) and Mikal Bridges (two points in Game 3) going, it could be in for another slug fest at home. The Knicks couldn’t find much secondary scoring after OG Anunoby and Brunson in Game 3, and the stagnated offense allowed the Spurs to load up against Brunson and force him into double teams.

The Knicks also lost the turnover battle by a pretty wide margin (13 to eight) in Game 3, and that came back to bite them in a two-possession game.

San Antonio has shown some impressive resilience on the road in the playoffs, winning Games 1 and 7 in Oklahoma City and multiple games in Minnesota over the last two rounds. It has a chance to completely flip this series in Game 4, and Wembanyama was aggressive at getting to the rim from the jump in Game 3.

Oddsmakers not shifting the spread in Game 4 is interesting, but bettors may want to consider taking the Spurs to win the series if they think they’ll even things in Game 4.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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