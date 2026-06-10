Spurs vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for NBA Finals Game 4

The 2026 NBA Finals have produced three close games with the road team winning all three, and that sets up a pivotal Game 4 at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, June 10.

Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks are set as favorites after losing Game 3, but can they bounce back after their 13-game playoff winning streak came to an end? Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs are looking to even the series on Wednesday, and the young Spurs showed some serious resilience in Game 3, erasing a seven-point deficit at halftime to win 115-111.

The Knicks remain favored to win this series, but things could change in a hurry if San Antonio wins Game 4 and evens this matchup. The Spurs entered the series as -210 favorites, and they likely would be favored to win the title if they are able to take back home court in Game 4.

Wembanyama and Stephon Castle combined for 55 points in Game 3 while the Knicks’ offense was extremely stagnant around Brunson, who finished with a series-high 32 points on 11-of-25 shooting.

Can New York bounce back to take a 3-1 series lead? Will Wembanyama lead the Spurs to another road to win even things before the series shifts back to San Antonio?

Game 4 has a chance to be an instant classic, and whether you’re betting on it or not, the SI Betting team has you covered with players to watch, analysis and a game prediction.

So, here’s a look at everything you need to know for this NBA Finals matchup between the Spurs and Knicks.

Spurs vs. Knicks Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Spurs +2.5 (-115)

Knicks -2.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Spurs: +105

Knicks: -125

Total

216.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Spurs vs. Knicks How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, June 10

Time: 8:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Madison Square Garden

How to Watch (TV): ABC

Series: New York leads 2-1

Spurs vs. Knicks Injury Reports

Spurs Injury Report

None to report

Knicks Injury Report

Mitchell Robinson – available

Spurs vs. Knicks Best NBA Prop Bets

Spurs Best NBA Prop Bet

Dylan Harper OVER 23.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-117)

I can’t say enough good things about Spurs rookie Dylan Harper, who continues to look like anything but a rookie in these Finals.

Harper had a major role in Game 3, playing 32 minutes and taking 18 shots in the Spurs’ win. While he was just 5-of-18 from the field, Harper finished with 13 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

He’s now picked up 24 or more points, rebounds and assists in all three of his games in the Finals and four of his last five appearances dating back to the Western Conference Finals.

Mitch Johnson clearly noticed that he needs to play Harper more, extending the rookie over 30 minutes in each of the last two games. With that increased usage, Harper is a great bet to clear this line, especially if he continues to take double-digit shot attempts.

In the 2026 postseason, Harper is averaging 13.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, and his numbers are only going up in this series.

Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet

Jalen Brunson OVER 2.5 3-Pointers Made (+113)

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why Brunson is worth a look in this prop market after his best shooting game of the series:

Jalen Brunson has not shot the ball well in the NBA Finals, knocking down just 37.0 percent of his shots from the field and 31.8 percent of his 3s. He’s seen his 3-point percentage dip since the start of the Eastern Conference Finals, but the star guard still has knocked down 34.5 percent of his 3s in the playoffs.

I’m buying Brunson in the 3-point market after he was 3-for-5 from deep in Game 3. The star guard took 17 3-pointers over the first two games of this series, and he’s taken 25 or more shots in every game.

The usage is going to be there for the All-NBA guard, and Brunson shot just under 37 percent from 3 in the regular season. If he’s going to push eight or nine attempts from beyond the arc, he’s really hard to pass up in this market, especially since the Spurs are insisting on doubling him and meeting him with bodies in the paint.

I wouldn’t be shocked if Brunson leaned more on his jump shot in Game 4, especially since he finally found a rhythm from 3 on Monday.

Spurs vs. Knicks Prediction and Pick

Another play from today’s Peter’s Points, I’m going to take San Antonio to cover with each of these games looking like a toss up going into the final minutes:

This series has seen the road team win all three games, and every game has been close in the final minutes.

The Knicks did win Game 1 by 10 points, but the other two games came down to the final possessions, which I believe sets up well for the Spurs getting 2.5 points on Wednesday night.

Like it or not, San Antonio has taken 17 more free throws than the Knicks in this series and got to the line 24 times in the second half to the Knicks eight. Since Wembanyama walls off so much of the paint for New York, it’s been harder for this offense to get easy baskets at the rim, and the Spurs did a solid job of making Brunson dribble the air of the ball – and into double teams – in Game 3.

I expect the Knicks to have an answer for some of this in Game 3, but Landry Shamet, Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges all no-showed on offense on Monday, which is a bit of a concerning sign for a Knicks team that can’t become too reliant on Brunson.

The Spurs’ defense was a top-three unit in the regular season and is the No. 2 unit in these playoffs, and it’s been able to play pretty physically with New York.

The Knicks have some awesome splits at home this season (30-10 in the regular season, 6-2 in the playoffs), but it wouldn’t shock me if this game came down to the final minutes once again. Having the 2.5-point cushion is extremely helpful, especially since there were chances for New York to swing Game 3 even after falling behind by eight with less than five minutes left.

I don’t have a great feel for who will win Game 4, but I do think there is value in getting 2.5 points, especially with the Spurs coming off their best game of the series.

Pick: Spurs +2.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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